Why December Is A ‘Triggering Time’ For Camila Cabello | Hollywood News

Trolls spare no one, no matter how famous you are. Camila Cabello experienced this firsthand in 2021 when she went viral for the way she pronounced “Christmas” (quismois) during her White House performance.

Recently, the singer addressed the trolling in a light-hearted and humorous TikTok video, poking fun at the viral moment.

Camila Cabello’s Recent TikTok Video

Camila Cabello reacted to her viral “quismois” moment in a TikTok video shared on December 24. She cheekily captioned the clip, “December is a triggering time for me.” The video had the text written over it, “Why do you say Christmas like that?” The Senorita singer, sitting in front of a Christmas tree, then lip-synced a popular audio that said, “No, but it’s not funny, at the end of the day, is it? It is serious.”

Along with TikTok, Camila also posted the video on her YouTube channel. A comment on the video read, “Merry quismois” Another added, “I love this! Camila has a great sense of humour. I love her so much.” Someone added, “I love you ‘quizmos’ queen.” A user also cheekily wrote, “I’m sorry girl, but I will trigger you.” Another individual made fun of Camila’s pronunciation and wrote, “She’s our cwismas faerie” (Christmas fairy.)

Other Times Camila Made Fun Of Herself

This wasn’t the first time Camila Cabello has addressed the moment. Back in 2022, the singer shared a video poking fun at the memes, where she hilariously coached herself on “phrasing.” Staying in character as a vocal coach, she sang I’ll Be Home For Christmas, deliberately over-enunciating the word ‘Christmas.’ Wearing a different outfit, Cabello then sang the same lines again but appeared to slip back into her famous “quismois” pronunciation. After multiple tries to get it right, she eventually gave up and laughed it off, saying, “It’s gonna be great.”

Camila also recently revealed to her followers that she’s been on a digital detox, and it’s been doing wonders for her. She shared that stepping away from constant screen time has helped recharge her spirit through novels and films. According to the singer, she now feels a sense of spaciousness in her mind, whereas earlier she felt the need to fill every moment with a podcast or a vlog.

