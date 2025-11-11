Why Dharmendra Will Always Be Bollywood’s He-Man

Dharmendra, 89, is admitted at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Let’s look at the man, who redefined masculinity on the Indian screen with a career spanning over six decades, countless blockbusters, and a persona that is equal parts rugged hero and romantic poet. (Image: X)

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, 1935, in Sahnewal, Punjab, he came from humble beginnings. His journey from a small-town dreamer to one of Hindi cinema’s most bankable stars is the stuff of legend. (Image: X)

His breakthrough came with Phool Aur Patthar (1966), where his shirtless scene became iconic — earning him the moniker “He-Man of Bollywood.” But Dharmendra was never just brawn. His performances in Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, and Anupama showcased his emotional depth and comic timing. (Image: IMDb)

Dharmendra’s career is a masterclass in versatility. He could punch villains through walls in Rakhwala, charm audiences in Guddi, and deliver stirring monologues in Satyakam. His role as Veeru in Sholay (1975) remains one of the most beloved in Indian cinema — playful, brave, and deeply human. He starred in over 250 films, many of which became cultural touchstones. (Image: IMDb)

His on-screen partnerships with Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jeetendra created some of Bollywood’s most memorable moments. Off-screen, his camaraderie with fellow actors was legendary, marked by warmth and humility. (Image: IMDb)

Dharmendra’s love story with Hema Malini was as dramatic as any film. Despite being married to Prakash Kaur, he pursued Hema with unwavering devotion. Their romance blossomed on the sets of Sholay, where he famously bribed spot boys with Rs 20 to botch takes so he could hug her again. In 1980, he converted to Islam to marry Hema legally, and together they had two daughters, Esha and Ahana. (Image: Instagram)