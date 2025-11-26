বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:২০ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Why Did Nargis Wish ‘Maut Mubarak Ho’ To Dear Friend Meena Kumari In An Open Letter She Played Sridevi’s Sister, Focused On Regional Cinema — Then Returned With A Cult Bollywood Comedy ভাঙ্গায় খেলাফত মজলিস প্রার্থীর তোরণে আগুন ৪৫তম বিসিএস’র ফল প্রকাশ, উত্তীর্ণ ১৮০৭ জন বাসদের ৩৭ প্রার্থীর তালিকা ঘোষণা শেখ হাসিনাকে প্রত্যর্পণের অনুরোধ পর্যালোচনা করা হচ্ছে: ভারত A Look At 8 Bollywood’s Longest Films Yet Going into WPL auction & season-4, injury headache for franchises | Cricket News রাজশাহীতে শুরু হলো সপ্তাহ ব্যপী প্রাণিসম্পদ মেলা ‘We’ll continue to fight’: Amid the storm, Test captain Shubman Gill backs Team India | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Why Did Nargis Wish ‘Maut Mubarak Ho’ To Dear Friend Meena Kumari In An Open Letter

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
Why Did Nargis Wish ‘Maut Mubarak Ho’ To Dear Friend Meena Kumari In An Open Letter




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
She Played Sridevi’s Sister, Focused On Regional Cinema — Then Returned With A Cult Bollywood Comedy

She Played Sridevi’s Sister, Focused On Regional Cinema — Then Returned With A Cult Bollywood Comedy

ভাঙ্গায় খেলাফত মজলিস প্রার্থীর তোরণে আগুন

ভাঙ্গায় খেলাফত মজলিস প্রার্থীর তোরণে আগুন

বাসদের ৩৭ প্রার্থীর তালিকা ঘোষণা

বাসদের ৩৭ প্রার্থীর তালিকা ঘোষণা

শেখ হাসিনাকে প্রত্যর্পণের অনুরোধ পর্যালোচনা করা হচ্ছে: ভারত

শেখ হাসিনাকে প্রত্যর্পণের অনুরোধ পর্যালোচনা করা হচ্ছে: ভারত

A Look At 8 Bollywood’s Longest Films Yet

A Look At 8 Bollywood’s Longest Films Yet

রাজশাহীতে শুরু হলো সপ্তাহ ব্যপী প্রাণিসম্পদ মেলা

রাজশাহীতে শুরু হলো সপ্তাহ ব্যপী প্রাণিসম্পদ মেলা

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST