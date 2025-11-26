Why Did Nargis Wish ‘Maut Mubarak Ho’ To Dear Friend Meena Kumari In An Open Letter

The world of Hindi cinema is filled with many dramatic stories that we are unaware of. Behind the glamour, there lie dark pasts, struggles, and pain in celebrities’ lives.

But what if we tell you that there was an actress who received a congratulatory message after her death? And the sender was another prominent actress of her generation.

But what if we tell you that there was an actress who received a congratulatory message after her death? And the sender was another prominent actress of her generation.

We are talking about Meena Kumari, who died at the age of 38, and the actress who said, ‘Maut mubarak ho Meena…’ on her deathbed was Nargis Dutt. Shocking, right?

On the death of Meena Kumari, Nargis wrote an open letter, which was published in an Urdu magazine.

It read, ‘Maut mubarak ho Meena. Meena, today your sister congratulates you on your death and tells you never to set foot in this world again. This place is not for people like you.’

The intention behind Nargis Dutt’s remark was rooted in the deep bond she shared with Meena Kumari. She regarded Meena as a younger

sister and had witnessed her pain and loneliness up close.

There was a lot of turmoil in Meena’s marriage with Kamal Amrohi, and it eventually led to her downfall.

In this letter, Nargis revealed that Meena Kumari’s husband Kamal Amrohi used to beat her.

The situation was so bad that Nargis had to intervene and ask Kamal’s secretary, “Why do you people want to kill Meena? She has worked enough for your sake.”

She asked, “For how long is she going to feed you?” He said, “When the right time comes, we will rest her.”

Nargis revealed that Meena Kumari had divorced Kamal Amrohi after the incident but had fallen deeply into alcohol addiction, which eventually led to her developing liver cirrhosis and losing her life.