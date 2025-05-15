Why Is Aamir Khan Facing Boycott Calls Ahead Of Sitaare Zameen Par? Know Here

Last Updated: May 15, 2025, 11:33 IST

Aamir Khan is facing boycott calls primarily because of two reasons – actor’s belated support for Operation Sindoor and his old clip from Turkey that her resurfaced online.

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par will be released on June 20. (Photo Credits: X)

Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie, Sitaare Zameen Par. However, ahead of the same, the actor is also facing boycott calls on social media. A section of netizens is urging everyone not to watch Aamir’s upcoming movie. It is primarily because of two reasons – actor’s belated support for Operation Sindoor and his old clip from Turkey that her resurfaced online.

Aamir Khan’s Belated Support For Operation Sindoor

Since Aamir Khan is not on social media, his production house, Aamir Khan Productions, often shares statements on his behalf. Recently too, the production house shared a message congratulating the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory attack against terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, after the Pahalgam terror attack.

However, a number of netizens felt this was a publicity stunt, especially since Khan had remained silent on the issue initially. The timing of the post, just before the trailer launch of his film, added fuel to the fire, with some accusing him of opportunism.

Aamir Khan’s Old Clip From Turkey Goes Viral

Besides this, an old video of Aamir Khan meeting Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has resurfaced, sparking controversy due to Turkey’s reported support for Pakistan. This has led some to call for a boycott of the film, with some users linking Khan’s past actions to his current project.

“Amir Khan didn’t post on the Pahalgam attack so it’s time. After successful Boycott Turkey Tourism….. it time to Boycott Amir Khan’s new upcoming Movie Sitare Zameen Par. Aamir Visited Turkey and met Turkish President & his wife Turkey supported Pakistan (sic),” one of the users wrote on X.

