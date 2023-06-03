শনিবার , ৩ জুন ২০২৩ | ২০শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Why Subhash Ghai’s Trimurti Failed Despite Collecting Rs 1 Crore On Day 1

জুন ৩, ২০২৩ ১:৫২ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 06 03t131245.468


It boasted big stars like Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and a relative newcomer Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by Mukul Anand, Trimurti was the maiden production venture of Subhash Ghai’s Mukta Arts.

The 90s was an era when Hindi cinema mostly followed a formulaic plot and most movies were old wine served in new bottles. One among many formulaic tropes was that of siblings separated at birth and many movies were made on the same. One among those was the 1995 film Trimurti which was made on quite a big scale and had lots of hope pinned on it. It boasted big stars like Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff and relative newcomer Shah Rukh Khan who had already achieved some recognition through movies like Darr and Baazigar.

Unfortunately, Trimurti failed at the box office despite the star cast. However, what sets it apart from many flop movies is that it had an impressive first-day collection of Rs 1 crore at the box office.

Directed by Mukul Anand, Trimurti was the maiden production venture of Subhash Ghai’s Mukta Arts and hence expectations were high for the movie. This is why people flocked to the theatres on the first day, resulting in an impressive Rs 1 crore collection. But, the overtly familiar plot of brothers separated in childhood had become quite cliched by then and people did not like the story of the film.

Poor word of mouth resulted in a big drop from the second day itself. Trimurti ended up collecting Rs 8.5 crore against an Rs 11 crore budget. The below-average collection is also attributed to the lack of an engaging soundtrack, at a time when songs played an important role in the success of a film. In an interview, Mukul Anand said that Trimurti was Subhash Ghai’s baby and he was extremely disappointed when the movie failed. This is also the only film where Anil Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated. Shah Rukh Khan would later work with Jackie Shroff again in movies like King Uncle, One 2 ka Four and Devdas.

