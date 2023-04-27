Why There Will Be No Midnight Screenings For Ponniyin Selvan 2 In Tamil Nadu

The sequel to Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is all set to release on April 28. The first part caused much buzz online and audiences are eagerly looking forward to the second part. Some of the audience were expecting that there would be special screenings for Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Tamil Nadu at midnight. This could have happened but the government has not given a go-ahead to the midnight screenings and hence, they will be allowed in the early morning only, with the first show at 09:00 am. The officials have also sent a letter to the local administration to continuously inspect theatres in case anyone is not following the rules. The local administration has to also keep inspecting whether parking and entry fee are being collected as notified by the government or not.

There has been a change in the timings of Ponniyin Selvan 2’s morning shows in Tamil Nadu as well. According to the film crew, the early morning show of Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be held at 04:00 am in other states. But, the similar will not be the case in Tamil Nadu. The reason for this has not been divulged yet. The early morning shows of Ponniyin Selvan 1 were held at 04:00 am in Tamil Nadu.

Starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others in key roles, Ponniyin Selvan 2 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Audiences are looking forward to the release of this sequel because of various reasons. They want to see how Pandyas take revenge on Aditya Karikalan for killing their King Veera Pandya. Aishwarya’s dual characters will be another highlight of this film. She plays the dual role of Mandakini and Nandhini in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise.

Despite various plus points in the sequel, some feel that Ponniyin Selvan 2 has not generated much hype, unlike its first part. But actress Trisha, who has enacted the role of Princess Kundavai, disagrees with it. In a recent interaction with the press, she said that there is double hype for a sequel after how the first part was received.

