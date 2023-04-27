বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১৪ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Why There Will Be No Midnight Screenings For Ponniyin Selvan 2 In Tamil Nadu

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৭, ২০২৩ ১২:০০ অপরাহ্ণ
news18 5 25


Ponniyin Selvan 2 releases on April 28.
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Ponniyin Selvan 2 releases on April 28.

The early morning show of the second part will be held at 04:00 am in other states but not in Tamil Nadu.

The sequel to Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan is all set to release on April 28. The first part caused much buzz online and audiences are eagerly looking forward to the second part. Some of the audience were expecting that there would be special screenings for Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Tamil Nadu at midnight. This could have happened but the government has not given a go-ahead to the midnight screenings and hence, they will be allowed in the early morning only, with the first show at 09:00 am. The officials have also sent a letter to the local administration to continuously inspect theatres in case anyone is not following the rules. The local administration has to also keep inspecting whether parking and entry fee are being collected as notified by the government or not.

There has been a change in the timings of Ponniyin Selvan 2’s morning shows in Tamil Nadu as well. According to the film crew, the early morning show of Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be held at 04:00 am in other states. But, the similar will not be the case in Tamil Nadu. The reason for this has not been divulged yet. The early morning shows of Ponniyin Selvan 1 were held at 04:00 am in Tamil Nadu.

Starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others in key roles, Ponniyin Selvan 2 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Audiences are looking forward to the release of this sequel because of various reasons. They want to see how Pandyas take revenge on Aditya Karikalan for killing their King Veera Pandya. Aishwarya’s dual characters will be another highlight of this film. She plays the dual role of Mandakini and Nandhini in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise.

Despite various plus points in the sequel, some feel that Ponniyin Selvan 2 has not generated much hype, unlike its first part. But actress Trisha, who has enacted the role of Princess Kundavai, disagrees with it. In a recent interaction with the press, she said that there is double hype for a sequel after how the first part was received.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

jute spenners
জুট স্পিনার্সের পর্ষদ সভা ৩০ এপ্রিল – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shivraj chouhan
Beware of Rahul Gandhi’s Promises, Madhya Pradesh CM Cautions Voters in Karnataka
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm ctg 6
বাদল-মোছলেমের উত্তরসূরী নির্বাচন চলছে
বাংলাদেশ
1682575434 photo
Stuart Broad urges England to emulate 2005 Ashes success | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
barcelona 1

Barcelona Struggles With Tourist Income, as Footfall Gets Affected Due to COVID-19

 Kiara Advani 4

Bollywood Star's Beauty Secret: মা-ঠাকুমা-র রূপটান আসত রান্নাঘর থেকে, বি টাউন কাঁপানো সুন্দরীর বিউটি সিক্রেট অবাক করবে

 phone

Xiaomi ব্যবহারকারীদের ফোন থেকে চিরতরে ডিলিট হয়ে যাবে ছবি! অবিলম্বে এই কাজটি করুন

 download 3 1

বাংলাদেশ আর কোন রোহিঙ্গাকে গ্রহণ করবে না : মোমেন

বেসিস নির্বাচনে রাসেল আহমেদের নেতৃত্বে “ওয়ান টিম” ঘোষণা

 shamita

Shamita Shetty Grooves To ‘Ram Chahe Leela’, ‘Naagin’ Tejasswi Sets Stage On Fire

 wm 2022 new year Auckland

২০২২: অকল্যান্ডে বর্ষবরণ

 Coca Cola Pepsi for Sexual Health

Healthy Lifestyle | কোকা কোলা-পেপসি খেলে পুরুষদের অন্ডকোষ শক্তিশালী হয়, যৌনস্বাস্থ্য ফুলে-ফেঁপে ওঠে! নয়া গবেষণায় চাঞ্চল্য – News18 Bangla

 1664652649 photo

National Games: Pole vaulter Rosy breaks national record; Aldrin beats Sreeshankar for long jump gold | More sports News

 wm Omicron 1

এবার কানাডায় করোনার ওমিক্রন ভ্যারিয়েন্ট শনাক্ত