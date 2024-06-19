বুধবার , ১৯ জুন ২০২৪ | ৫ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Wild Wild Punjab: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Jassie Gill, Patralekhaa’s Film To Release On THIS Date

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৯, ২০২৪ ৬:২৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Wild Wild Punjab is all set to release on July 10

Wild Wild Punjab is all set to release on July 10. The film stars Patralekhaa, Varun Sharma and Sunny SIngh in pivotal roles.

With a vibe that suggests dosti (friendship) heals all heartbreaks, Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Jessie Gill and Patralekhaa’s Wild Wild Punjab is touted to be a must-watch for every dil-toota aashiq (heart-broken lover). An outright comic caper, Wild Wild Punjab is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and directed by Simarpreet Singh. The wait is finally over, as the movie premieres on Netflix on July 10.

Khanne (Varun Sharma) has had a breakup. He’s upset, but he has friends like Arore (Sunny Singh), Jainu (Jassie Gill) and Honey Paaji (Manjot Singh) who encourage him to face this breakup head-on and move on! Join this group of friends as they embark on a ‘break-up trip’ across Punjab to help Khanne find the closure he desires. Will they succeed?

The official handle of Netflix shared the announcement and wrote, “Chaar dost, ek lamba safar, aur ex ko “I am over you” bolne ki koshish! Brace yourself for a Wild Wild ride. Watch #WildWildPunjab on 10 July, only on Netflix! ”

Bringing a comedy like never before to Netflix, the makers of Wild Wild Punjab promise a treat for the audience, as producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg had earlier shared, “We at Luv Films endeavor to always bring laughter, joy and entertainment to audiences. With Wild Wild Punjab, we are cranking up the fun-o-meter and wildness a level higher! This film is a celebration of friendship, brotherhood and all things Punjab! We can’t wait for you to join us on this wild ride only on Netflix.”

The teaser embarks on a wild ride as four friends seek revenge on their friend’s ex, staying true to Luv Ranjan’s signature style. However, the plot takes an unexpected twist, plunging into chaos. What follows is a series of misadventures, including bloodshed, brawls, police encounters, gunfire, and humorous banter among the friends.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



