‘Will Not Defend It’: Tere Ishk Mein Actor Zeeshan Ayyub Calls Raanjhanaa’s Story Problematic | Bollywood News

Zeeshan Ayyub, who appeared in Raanjhanaa and Tere Ishk Mein, calls former’s story problematic, saying aggression in one-sided love shouldn’t be glorified.

Raanjhanaa is now available in two versions: the original film and the version with an AI-altered ending.

Aanand L. Rai’s Raanjhanaa enjoyed an amazing box office run, only to face backlash years later as viewers began to feel that the film glorified stalking and harassment under the pretence of love. Now, the same fate is being faced by Tere Ishk Mein, the only difference is that it’s happening in real time for the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer.

Zeeshan Ayyub, who had a pivotal role in Raanjhanaa and has a cameo appearance in Tere Ishk Mein, spoke to The Sheroes TV about how the key character in Raanjhanaa (played by Dhanush) is indeed problematic. The actor said, “I did not defend it (the film) then, nor will I do it now. I saw a lot of people coming up with arguments to defend what’s portrayed in it. But I won’t. It (what was portrayed in Raanjhanaa) was problematic, and the film promoted it. The addition of aggression in one-sided love is not to be celebrated. It’s wrong, and anyone who defends it is also wrong.”

He further admitted that it is necessary to have conversations around how such films are problematic and said, “Many people say that it’s just a piece of art and ask us to move on. But that’s not right. If something problematic is depicted in a film, it’s important to have discussions about it and criticise it. It’s essential to have a critical approach to everything. Even if someone is making something right, we should still look at it critically. Only then will our society move forward.”

Why was Raanjhanaa in the headlines?

Aanand L. Rai’s 2013 film Raanjhanaa, starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, was recently re-released in cinemas with a modified AI ending. For the unversed, in the original Raanjhanaa, Dhanush’s character Kundan dies after being shot, with Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) by his side. In the new AI version, Kundan survives and wakes up in the hospital as Bindiya (Swara Bhasker) and Murari (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) tear up in joy.

The AI edit has already caused tension between director Aanand L. Rai and production house Eros. While the studio defended the changes and claimed rights to the content, Rai has publicly said the decision was made without his consent, and warned that it sets a “dangerous precedent.” Eros also accused Rai of using Raanjhanaa’s IP in his upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, further fuelling the dispute.

