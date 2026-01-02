Will Smith’s Sexual Harassment Accuser Posted Video On Workplace Misconduct Days Before Suing Actor | Hollywood News

শনিবার, ০৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৪:১৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Last Updated:

Will Smith sexual harassment accuser Brian King Joseph shared a video hinting at legal action days before filing a lawsuit alleging retaliation and misconduct.

Will Smith Sued by Tour Violinist for Sexual Harassment and Wrongful Termination.

Brian King Joseph, the professional violinist who has filed a sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit against Will Smith, spoke publicly about his experience days before formally taking legal action.

Joseph filed a complaint on Tuesday, December 30, at the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, naming Smith, 57, and Treyball Studios Management, Inc. In the filing, Joseph alleged that Smith “was deliberately grooming and priming Mr. Joseph for further sexual exploitation” following an alleged incident that took place while Joseph was touring with the actor for his Based on a True Story global tour in March 2025.

Days earlier, on December 25, Joseph shared a video on Instagram that appeared to allude to the situation and his pending lawsuit. While he did not name Smith directly, the musician referenced his experience working on a major tour and hinted at legal issues tied to it.

Video Shared Days Before Lawsuit

In the video, Joseph said, “Earlier this year I was hired to be a performer on a major major tour with somebody who was huge in the industry. So I was excited, you know, proud of myself for getting the opportunity. Unfortunately some things happened.”

He went on to explain why he felt compelled to speak publicly, adding, “I can’t get too into the details of exactly what that was because it’s already a legal issue right now, but the reason why I’m speaking out about this is because getting fired or getting blamed or shamed or threatened or anything like that simply for reporting sexual misconduct or safety threats at work is not okay.”

Joseph also addressed others who may be afraid to come forward. “I know that there’s a lot of other people out there who have been afraid to speak out, and I understand, and if that’s you, I see you,” he said, before concluding, “And that’s pretty much it. More updates to come soon. Thanks for listening.”

Allegations Detailed in the Complaint

Joseph, who previously competed on America’s Got Talent season 13 in 2018, outlined what he described as a “traumatic series of events” in his legal complaint. According to the filing, the incident occurred in March 2025 during Smith’s tour.

Joseph alleged that he discovered someone had entered his hotel room in Las Vegas without any signs of forced entry. The complaint claims that evidence pointing to “a sexual threat of violence” included a handwritten note that read, “Brian, I’ll be back…just us,” accompanied by a drawn heart and signed, “Stone F.”

The filing further alleged that other items were found in the room, including “wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual’s name, an earring, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to a person unbeknownst to” Joseph.

Joseph’s lawsuit alleges that after reporting the incident, he faced retaliation and was wrongfully terminated. Smith and Treyball Studios Management have not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of writing.

The case has drawn attention due to Smith’s global profile and Joseph’s decision to speak publicly ahead of the lawsuit, highlighting broader concerns about workplace safety, retaliation and accountability in the entertainment industry.

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published:

January 03, 2026, 01:58 IST

