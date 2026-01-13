Will There Be A Sequel To Imran Khan’s Delhi Belly?

Delhi Belly is a 2011 action comedy film that follows the story of three roommates, Tashi, Nitin, and Arup, who inadvertently become involved with crime boss when they mistakenly deliver a package containing diamonds to the wrong person. The film stars Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vir Das, Poorna Jagannathan, and Vijay Raaz. (Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Vir Das and Imran Khan reunited for Happy Patel, slated to release on January 16. The film also marks directorial debut of Vir Das. (Image: IMDb)

Amid this, fans are excited about a possible Delhi Belly sequel. At Delhi Belly press meet, Akshat Verma and Aamir Khan indulged in a conversation regarding the original film and its possible sequel. (Image: IMDb)

When asked about a sequel, Aamir Khan said, “I would love that. I have been asking Akshat Verma to write it for past so many years. To this, Akshat said, “If I crack a story that doesn’t destroy the first film.” (Image: Instagram)

When Aamir Khan pressurized the writer to confirm or reject, the writer replied in an affirmative, confirming the sequel. (Image: IMDb)

On the same platform, Aamir Khan also agreed to re-release the original film. (Image: IMDb)