‘Wish I Could Give You Hug’: Vicky Kaushal Shares Video Of Kid Crying After Chhaava Show

Last Updated: February 23, 2025, 23:55 IST

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has been taking big leaps at the Box Office since its theatrical release on February 14. The film is eyeing Rs 300 crore club. People are showing their love for the movie.

Chhaava continues its dream run at Box Office (PTI Image)

As put by Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Chhaava is making waves throughout the country these days”, the theatres and movie-goers in the country echo his sentiments.

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’, based on the life of great Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has been having a dream run at the Box Office for the last nine days, collecting Rs 286.75 crore so far and eyeing the Rs 300 crore club.

People have been thronging the theatres to watch the film and praising the depiction of the historic Maratha figure.

While some were seen pouring milk on the movie poster in an honour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, others were seen taking pictures with the posters with slippers off their feet to pay respect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s son who carried on his fight against Aurangzeb.

Vicky Kaushal himself shared some of the videos of how people reacted to the film and the love they showed after watching the thought-provoking and emotional movie.

The Hindi movie actor shared a video of his house help, who saw him grow from childhood, showing her love for him after watching the movie.

“Asha Tai has seen me grow… in height and in life, both. Yesterday she saw #Chhaava and insisted… “उभे रहा, नज़र उतराएची आहे तुमची” … This has always been her way of showing love and protecting me from abundance of it. So happy to have her in my life,” Kaushal wrote on Instagram.

In another video that the actor shared on social media, youngsters were seen climbing the wall to perform a milk abhishek on the Chhaava’ movie poster.

The actor also shared a video in which a small kid was seen crying at the end of the movie. Kaushal thanked people for their love and said that their reactions to the movie were the filmmakers’ biggest earnings.

“हमारी सबसे बड़ी कमाई! Proud of you beta… wish I could give you a hug. Thank you everyone for your love and emotions. We wished for Shambhu Raaje’s story to reach every household in the world… and to see that happening is our greatest victory,” he posted on Instagram.

Another social media user posted a video on X, showing young boys taking off their slippers to get a picture clicked in front of the poster of the movie made on the Maratha ruler.

“Yesterday when I went to a movie theater there was a poster of Chhava movie and some young boys were taking pictures on that poster when I looked at them they had no slippers on their feet and they were taking pictures,” the user wrote.

Another user said that Chhaava is not only for the Marathis but for every Indian and people were not able to hold back their tears after watching the film.

“Chhaava movie isn’t only for Marathis, it’s for every Indian. When people caught a glimpse of d torture Aurangzeb inflicted upon Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, they couldn’t stop their tears,” the user wrote.

A man standing at Times Square in New York shared the video of the Chhaava trailer being played at the iconic venue in the US.