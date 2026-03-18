‘Wish my younger self had studied more’: Former World Chess Champion Ding Liren | Chess News

China’s Ding Liren (Photo by FIDE/Eric Rosen)

NEW DELHI: Former world chess champion Ding Liren has dropped out of the FIDE ratings list after playing too few games, but he seems completely at peace with the situation. Once at the top of the chess world, he is now taking a step back and enjoying a quieter phase in his career.Ding, who lost his world title to D Gukesh, said he is happy being away from the pressure of elite tournaments.

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“I quite enjoy my current situation. What I mean is, being a player with an inactive rating, who seldom participates in elite invitationals. I’m enjoying this rare moment of leisure,” he said.Instead of intense preparation, he now prefers casual online games. Explaining his current approach, Ding added: “I keep up playing the occasional game online: it doesn’t require arduous pre-game preparation, just undivided concentration in the moment. The process itself is rewarding.”Ding became world champion in 2023 after defeating Ian Nepomniachtchi, but his reign was followed by a dip in form and eventual defeat. Despite that, he pushed Gukesh to the final game of the 2024 championship before losing.Looking back, Ding shared a personal reflection: “I wish my younger self had studied more and persisted in academics a bit longer, not letting it fall to the wayside. That way, later years of life might be richer. People always dwell on the things they didn’t do (or paths they didn’t take).”For now, Ding appears content stepping away from the spotlight and focusing on a more relaxed relationship with the game.