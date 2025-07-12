Advertise here
রবিবার , ১৩ জুলাই ২০২৫
Wishes Pour In For Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant On Their 1st Wedding Anniversary | Bollywood News

Wishes Pour In For Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant On Their 1st Wedding Anniversary


Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. They tied the knot on July 12, 2024.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. (Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to Instagram on Saturday to wish Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant, on their first wedding anniversary.

Sharing the picture of the couple on the social media platform, the Bollywood actor said, “Happy Anniversary Anant n Radhika, Be happy, God bless, Love u.”

Bharat Mehra, the Dubai-based businessman and family friend of the Ambani family, shared a throwback picture of the couple to wish them on their big day.

“Sending my heartfelt wishes and blessings to Anant & Radhika as they celebrate a year of love, togetherness, and timeless memories,” he wrote as he posted the picture of himself posing with the couple.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani tied the knot in a star-studded affair on July 12, 2024. The marriage ceremony was held at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and was India’s most widely followed cultural phenomenon- one that put the country on the global map- with millions globally witnessing the beautiful and deeply meaningful rituals unfold across mainstream and social media.

The young Ambani couple chose to meticulously follow every Indian tradition and custom- a choice stemming from their deep reverence for these practices and a profound desire to commence their married life with the blessings and wisdom of elders and spiritual leaders.

The wedding was a remarkable gathering of religious and spiritual leaders from various Vedic Hindu traditions, making it the largest congregation of such figures at a wedding ceremony in recent memory.

