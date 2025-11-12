‘With A Face Like This, Discrimination Walked Along,’ Actress On Not Getting Good Offers After Bigg Boss

“With a face like this, I think discrimination has walked along. I’m being very blunt right now. It is true that we do look a bit different. People are not aware of the region that I come from,” Chum Darang, who belongs from Arunachal Pradesh opened up that biases often limit work opportunities for actors from the Northeast. (Image: Instagram)

After making her Bollywood debut alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Ho, Chum Darang participated in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 18. She rose to fame with the reality show. (Image: Instagram)

The actress secured the fifth position at Bigg Boss 18. During her stint, she grabbed headlines for her bond with co-contestant Karan Veer Mehra. Their budding romance gained significant attention in the season. (Image: Instagram)

Speaking about her participation, the actress shared that she joined the show to provide national platform for her home state of Arunachal Pradesh, and to challenge stereotypes about the people from the Northeast. (Image: Instagram)

Post Bigg Boss, she admitted that she did not receive any good work opportunities after the reality show. She added, “I am getting a lot of offers but those are not very nice. And from the very limited things that I get, I have to choose. That sometimes becomes a little discouraging for people who come from our region.” (Image: Instagram)

“I would not only want to do stereotypical roles. I can vouch for myself. I can’t speak for others, but I really would want people to be choosy when it comes to representing or going out there,” she continued. (Image: Instagram)