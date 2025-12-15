সোমবার, ১৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৪৬ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

With Impeccable Performance On Mohe Panghat Pe, Rekha Brings Madhubala To Stage | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Rekha captivated the audience with her stunning dance performance in the iconic song, Mohe Panghat Pe.

Rekha looked like a bespoke beauty during her graceful dance.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Rekha is ageing backwards, and her latest dance performance is proof. The 71-year-old continues to deliver timeless looks at her public appearances. And now, in a spectacular dance performance at an event, she exuded pure grace and elegance.

In a video posted on Instagram, Rekha set the stage on fire with her grace, performing on Mohe Panghat Pe from the movie Mughal-E-Azam. Sung by the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and written by lyricist Shakeel Badayuni, the song, alongside the actress’ charming appearance, evoked nostalgia among film lovers.

Rekha Turns Into The Late Actress Madhubala

For the spectacular performance, Rekha recreated the late actress Madhubala’s look from K. Asif’s film. She was seen in a voluminous lehenga with a maroon velvet top. The skirt was adorned with a lacy design, while the choli was embellished with zari work and precious gemstones.

The veteran star finished off her look with striking Kundan jewellery, a matching sheer dupatta, and glam makeup. Her signature red lips added an oomph factor to her overall appearance.

Fans’ Reaction To Rekha’s Graceful Dance

As the actress performed at the event, we could hear applause in the background. The caption alongside the video read, “#rekhaji and her graceful performance (as always) not just made the audience, but also every human heart give her a standing ovation!”

Reacting to it, a user said, “Legend for every reason.” Another mentioned, “Whaaaaa kitna khoobsurat andaaz hai Rekha ji ka …bus ..in ki umer mai

ham bhi ayese dikhe ..bus jeeven safal huo jaye.” Echoing the same emotion, someone added, “Guys are serious, at this age, she is adorable and unbelievable.” “Unbelievable performance, Rekha ji,” read a comment.

Another fan mentioned, “At this age also she is (fire emoji).” “Subhan’Allah.. she is the epitome of beauty, regal beauty, grace, class, charismatic, courageous, a typical LIBRAN .. only a true LIBRAN can carry so much power, such an aura around her..” said a person.

Rekha’s Work Front

She was last seen in the 2014 movie Super Nani and made a brief special appearance in the film Shamitabh the following year.

December 15, 2025, 17:04 IST

