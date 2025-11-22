Wiz Khalifa Arrives In Mumbai, Welcomes Paps With His Signature Smile | Watch | Hollywood News

শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:৪৫ অপরাহ্ন
  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Wiz Khalifa arrives in Mumbai for his first Rolling Loud India performance in 2025, joining Central Cee, Swae Lee, Don Toliver, Divine, Karan Aujla, and more.

Wiz Khalifa has landed in Mumbai for his first-ever performance at Rolling Loud India.

Wiz Khalifa has landed in Mumbai for his first-ever performance at Rolling Loud India.

Wiz Khalifa is officially in Mumbai, and the city’s hip-hop fans are buzzing. The rapper touched down just hours before his big set at Rolling Loud India 2025, the festival’s first-ever edition in the country, happening on November 22 and 23.

Wiz walked out of the airport in peak laid-back style: black sweatpants, a white tee and a bomber jacket. The moment he spotted the paparazzi, he broke into a big smile, waving at them and saying, “Thank you, guys,” over and over as he made his way out. Pure Wiz energy.

The See You Again hitmaker headlines Day 1 along with Central Cee. They’ll be joined by Swae Lee, DaBaby, Denzel Curry, Robb Bank$, Chow Lee and DJ Five Venoms. Indian talents like Hanumankind, Gurinder Gill, Ar Paisley, Arivu, Meba Ofilia, Wild Wild Women and Zefaan Allyn are also set to light up the stage, with DJ Zember keeping the vibe high.

Day 2 packs another heavy lineup with Don Toliver, NAV, Ski Mask The Slump God, Sheck Wes, Westside Gunn, 310Babii, Yung Fazo, Sixbill Reble, Yung Raja and DJ Scheme. The Indian crew for the second day includes Karan Aujla, Divine, Sambata, Shreyas and The Spindoctor, plus DJ Proof.

Can’t make it to the festival? JioHotstar’s got you as they’re streaming both days live in English and Hindi from 7 pm.

Rolling Loud, known for shutting down cities like Miami, LA, Portugal and Thailand, is bringing the same madness to India — back-to-back performances, surprise guests and full-blown hip-hop culture on display. Mumbai’s in for a wild weekend.

Wiz Khalifa, born Cameron Jibril Thomaz on September 8, 1987, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor. Raised in Pittsburgh, he began his career with indie label Rostrum Records, releasing his debut album Show and Prove in 2006. After a brief stint with Warner Bros., he scored his first breakthrough with the 2008 single “Say Yeah.”

Khalifa returned to independent music with Deal or No Deal (2009) before signing with Atlantic Records in 2010. His major hit “Black and Yellow,” a tribute to Pittsburgh, topped the Billboard Hot 100 and earned two Grammy nominations. This success led into his major-label debut Rolling Papers (2011), followed by albums O.N.I.F.C. (2012) and Blacc Hollywood (2014), the latter becoming his first Billboard 200 chart-topper.

In 2015, he achieved global recognition with “See You Again” featuring Charlie Puth, a tribute to Paul Walker for Furious 7. The track spent 12 weeks at No. 1 and earned diamond certification. He later released Rolling Papers 2 in 2018.

Beyond music, Khalifa has acted in film and television, founded Taylor Gang Entertainment, and launched his cannabis brand Khalifa Kush in 2016, now available across the U.S.

First Published:

November 22, 2025, 11:54 IST

