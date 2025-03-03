Advertise here
সোমবার , ৩ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ১৯শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  খেলাধুলা

WPL 2025: Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 96 leads Gujarat Giants to massive 81-run win over UP Warriorz | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৩, ২০২৫ ১১:৩৩ অপরাহ্ণ
WPL 2025: Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 96 leads Gujarat Giants to massive 81-run win over UP Warriorz | Cricket News

Advertise here


Advertise here
Beth Mooney (@wplt20 on X)

NEW DELHI: In a dominant display at the Women’s Premier League, Gujarat Giants, led by Beth Mooney’s outstanding 96 not out off 59 deliveries, secured an 81-run victory over UP Warriorz.
Beth Mooney’s outstanding unbeaten knock of 96 runs off 59 deliveries, laced with 17 boundaries, propelled Gujarat Giants to a formidable total of 186/5 against UP Warriorz in their Women’s Premier League (WPL) encounter.
Mooney’s blistering innings, coupled with Harleen Deol’s valuable contribution of 45 runs, provided the foundation for Gujarat Giants’ commanding performance.
The UP Warriorz batting lineup crumbled under pressure, managing a paltry 105 runs in 17.1 overs, resulting in a resounding 81-run defeat.
The Gujarat Giants’ bowling attack, spearheaded by Deandra Dottin (2/14), Kashvee Gautam (3/11), Meghna Singh (1/21), Tanuja Kanwar (3/17), and Ashleigh Gardner (1/9), dismantled the UP Warriorz batting order with clinical precision.

The UP Warriorz top order struggled against the new ball’s movement, and their lack of sound judgment and technique proved costly.
The middle order failed to mount a fightback, even as the conditions became more favorable for batting. Grace Harris (25 off 30 balls) was the only specialist batter from UP Warriorz to make a notable contribution.
Gujarat Giants’ comprehensive victory propelled them from fifth to second position in the points table, while UP Warriorz slipped from third to fifth place.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

আও গলি- এই জায়গা দিয়ে হেঁটে যেতে ভয়ে বুক কাঁপে মহিলাদের, কোথায় রয়েছে এই নামে রাস্তা
আও গলি- এই জায়গা দিয়ে হেঁটে যেতে ভয়ে বুক কাঁপে মহিলাদের, কোথায় রয়েছে এই নামে রাস্তা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
these cheap drinks helps to cure constipation easily
these cheap drinks helps to cure constipation easily
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
কর্ণফুলীতে বাজার মনিটরিং টাস্কফোর্সের অভিযান, ৪ প্রতিষ্ঠানকে জরিমানা
কর্ণফুলীতে বাজার মনিটরিং টাস্কফোর্সের অভিযান, ৪ প্রতিষ্ঠানকে জরিমানা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
খাতুনগঞ্জে জেলা প্রশাসনের বাজার মনিটরিং টাস্কফোর্সের অভিযান, তিন প্রতিষ্ঠানকে জরিমান
খাতুনগঞ্জে জেলা প্রশাসনের বাজার মনিটরিং টাস্কফোর্সের অভিযান, তিন প্রতিষ্ঠানকে জরিমান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Siddharth Anand ‘Wanted to Present Deepika Padukone in Her Most Glam Avatar Ever’ in Besharam Rang

Siddharth Anand ‘Wanted to Present Deepika Padukone in Her Most Glam Avatar Ever’ in Besharam Rang

 হাটহাজারী থানাধীন আমান বাজার এলাকায় একাধিক মাদক মামলার আসামী অভিযানে ১১০ পিস ইয়াবা সহ গ্রেফতার ০১ জন, মামলা দায়ের

হাটহাজারী থানাধীন আমান বাজার এলাকায় একাধিক মাদক মামলার আসামী অভিযানে ১১০ পিস ইয়াবা সহ গ্রেফতার ০১ জন, মামলা দায়ের

 Navya Naveli Nanda Posts Glimpses of Celebration At Pandal; Abhishek Bachchan Reacts

Navya Naveli Nanda Posts Glimpses of Celebration At Pandal; Abhishek Bachchan Reacts

 ৫৮২ কোটি টাকার সার আত্মসাৎ, বিসিআইসির ব্যাখ্যা চাইলেন হাইকোর্ট – Corporate Sangbad

৫৮২ কোটি টাকার সার আত্মসাৎ, বিসিআইসির ব্যাখ্যা চাইলেন হাইকোর্ট – Corporate Sangbad

 কারিগরি ও বৃত্তিমূলক শিক্ষায় বরাদ্দ সাড়ে ১০ হাজার কোটি টাকা

কারিগরি ও বৃত্তিমূলক শিক্ষায় বরাদ্দ সাড়ে ১০ হাজার কোটি টাকা

 ৪২ ঘণ্টায়ও আসেনি পূর্ণাঙ্গ ফল, ঝুলন্ত সংসদের পথে পাকিস্তান

৪২ ঘণ্টায়ও আসেনি পূর্ণাঙ্গ ফল, ঝুলন্ত সংসদের পথে পাকিস্তান

 IPL 2022: One of the best innings I have seen, says Rishabh Pant after David Warner’s unbeaten 92 | Cricket News

IPL 2022: One of the best innings I have seen, says Rishabh Pant after David Warner’s unbeaten 92 | Cricket News

 IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad blow away Royal Challengers Bangalore | Cricket News

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad blow away Royal Challengers Bangalore | Cricket News

 মেয়র জাহাঙ্গীরের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

মেয়র জাহাঙ্গীরের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

 একজন মানবিক সৎ জনবান্ধব ও নিষ্ঠাবান সফল ভাইস চেয়ারম্যান কামরুন্নেছা বেবী  

একজন মানবিক সৎ জনবান্ধব ও নিষ্ঠাবান সফল ভাইস চেয়ারম্যান কামরুন্নেছা বেবী  
Advertise here