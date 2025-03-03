WPL 2025: Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 96 leads Gujarat Giants to massive 81-run win over UP Warriorz | Cricket News

Beth Mooney (@wplt20 on X)

NEW DELHI: In a dominant display at the Women’s Premier League , Gujarat Giants, led by Beth Mooney’s outstanding 96 not out off 59 deliveries, secured an 81-run victory over UP Warriorz .

Beth Mooney’s outstanding unbeaten knock of 96 runs off 59 deliveries, laced with 17 boundaries, propelled Gujarat Giants to a formidable total of 186/5 against UP Warriorz in their Women’s Premier League (WPL) encounter.

Mooney’s blistering innings, coupled with Harleen Deol’s valuable contribution of 45 runs, provided the foundation for Gujarat Giants’ commanding performance.

The UP Warriorz batting lineup crumbled under pressure, managing a paltry 105 runs in 17.1 overs, resulting in a resounding 81-run defeat.

The Gujarat Giants’ bowling attack, spearheaded by Deandra Dottin (2/14), Kashvee Gautam (3/11), Meghna Singh (1/21), Tanuja Kanwar (3/17), and Ashleigh Gardner (1/9), dismantled the UP Warriorz batting order with clinical precision.

The UP Warriorz top order struggled against the new ball’s movement, and their lack of sound judgment and technique proved costly.

The middle order failed to mount a fightback, even as the conditions became more favorable for batting. Grace Harris (25 off 30 balls) was the only specialist batter from UP Warriorz to make a notable contribution.

Gujarat Giants’ comprehensive victory propelled them from fifth to second position in the points table, while UP Warriorz slipped from third to fifth place.