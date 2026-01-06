X-Men Are Back: Cyclops Fires Massive Optic Blast In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Teaser | Watch | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 07, 2026, 05:15 IST

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser teases X-Men return as Xavier, Magneto, and Cyclops join Avengers and Fantastic Four in a massive live-action MCU crossover.

The X-Men are officially back on the big screen. The third teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, which has been playing ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash, has now been released online, delighting fans by reuniting Fox’s X-Men favorites: Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), and Cyclops (James Marsden).

The trio originally soared to fame in Fox’s X-Men trilogy during the early 2000s, alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, who has since crossed over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Deadpool & Wolverine. Stewart also briefly returned as an alternate-dimension Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While cameo appearances in X-Men: Days of Future Past teased reunions, this winter’s Doomsday marks the first full crossover of these X-Men with the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and other MCU heroes.

The teaser opens on Xavier’s abandoned School for Gifted Youngers. Magneto ominously warns, “Death comes for us all. It’s all I know for sure. The question isn’t ‘are you prepared to die?’ The question is ‘who would you be when you close your eyes?’” Xavier’s wheelchair and a floating chess piece hint at memories of X-Men: The Last Stand. The long-time rivals share a tense embrace before the teaser shifts focus to a distraught Cyclops, unleashing a massive red energy beam from his visor—suggesting a more central role for him in the story. A gigantic leg in the background hints at the possible return of Sentinels, iconic mutant-hunting machines.

Mega crossover cast includes Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts

Joining Stewart, McKellen, and Marsden are Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler, Channing Tatum’s Gambit, and Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique. They’ll interact with Avengers stars including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Simu Liu.

The crossover expands further with Fantastic Four actors Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, along with Thunderbolts anti-heroes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman. With such a massive ensemble, Avengers: Doomsday promises to be a defining cinematic event for superhero fans worldwide.

