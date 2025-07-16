XO, Kitty Season 3 Wraps Filming In Seoul, Netflix Release Expected By Early 2026 | Web-series News

Last Updated: July 17, 2025, 05:06 IST

While Netflix is yet to make an official announcement, signs point to a release in early 2026, potentially by March.

XO, Kitty Season 3 wraps filming in Seoul; new drama and characters expected in 2026.

Netflix’s hit teen romance series XO, Kitty is officially returning with Season 3, and fans can rejoice as the cast and crew have wrapped up filming in Seoul, according to recent reports. While Netflix is yet to make an official announcement, signs point to a release in early 2026, potentially by March.

Director Michael Medico, who has helmed several episodes of the series, confirmed the filming wrap on social media two weeks ago. Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo, he wrote, “That’s a wrap on block 3, season 3 of XO Kitty and my time in Seoul. I fell in love with this city and cast and crew. XO, Medico.”

This season, viewers will follow Kitty Song Covey as she enters her third semester at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS). Season 2 left audiences with plenty of emotional cliffhangers, and Season 3 promises even more romantic twists and evolving friendships. Though the show’s creators haven’t revealed much about the new storyline, media reports suggest that new characters will be introduced, bringing fresh energy and possibly complicating Kitty’s love life even further.

The show, a spinoff of Jenny Han’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise, has carved its own fan base thanks to its relatable themes, vibrant Korean backdrop, and endearing performances. Season 3 is expected to dive deeper into Kitty’s personal journey while also pushing the story closer to what fans are calling the “MoonCovey endgame”, a potential resolution to her ongoing love triangle.

As previously reported by What’s On Netflix, filming for Season 3 began in April 2025. While it was initially expected to wrap in June, production extended into mid-July. This extra time likely points to added content or extended episodes, a treat for fans eager for more drama, romance, and Seoul sights.

Though Netflix has not released an official teaser or premiere date yet, the buzz suggests that new episodes will arrive in the first quarter of 2026. Until then, fans can rewatch the first two seasons and speculate about what’s next for Kitty and her friends.

