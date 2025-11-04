Yami Gautam Says She No Longer Seeks Validation After Losing Major Film Awards | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 04, 2025, 11:45 IST

Yami Gautam has been on quite a roll lately. From A Thursday to Article 370, she’s delivered some powerful performances that earned her plenty of praise and award nominations. But despite the recognition, the actor says she’s no longer chasing trophies or external approval. In a recent conversation, Yami opened up about how she views success and validation today, asserting that she has learned to detach from external approval.

“I have stopped seeking any kind of validation”

While promoting her upcoming courtroom drama Haq, Yami spoke to The Hollywood Reporter India about how she no longer allows awards or recognition to define her self-worth. Responding to a question about whether being nominated but not winning ever bothered her, Yami said, “As much as I have understood the Bhagwat Geeta, what Lord Krishna says to Arjun is true. Not that I have become that detached like the most perfect human, but if you have the ability to detach from the success and the fear of losing or seeking validation through somebody else’s perspective, you are fine. I have stopped seeking any kind of validation from anyone. Agar who award milta hai to main bahut achi actress hoon, otherwise shayad nahi hoon. Aisa nahi hai.”

The actor shared that while she values recognition, her real reward lies in the love she receives from audiences. “The fact that my audience loves me, certain directors and producers are willing to take a punt on me, usse bada award kya hai jab audience aapko utha deti hai. Baaki sab aana jaana hai. Audience ko hi pata hai. If it makes somebody happy, great!”

From debut awards to redefining success

Yami first rose to prominence with Vicky Donor in 2013, earning several debut awards for her performance. Over the years, she has been nominated for major honours, including the Filmfare Awards and IIFA, for films such as Bala, A Thursday, and Article 370. Despite the lack of trophies, Yami shared that her journey has been fulfilling in other ways, guided by a belief that “life always finds a way to reward you — not necessarily through awards.”

Upcoming project: Haq

The actor will next be seen in Haq, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, opposite Emraan Hashmi. The legal drama, inspired by the real-life Shah Bano case, follows Yami as a Muslim woman fighting for maintenance rights in court after her divorce. Haq is slated for release on November 7.

