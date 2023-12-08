Yash Drops First Look From His Next Film Titled Toxic; Junior Mehmood Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Yash has finally revealed the title of his upcoming film on Friday. The KGF star revealed that Yash 19 will officially be titled Toxic. Not only did he release the title but he also released a short video that seemingly gives a first look at his character. The video features several anti-heroes, including DC Comics’ famous villain Joker. With every picture of these anti-heroes catching flames, the closer we get to Yash’s look in the movie.

The first teaser of Fighter is now out and boy, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s sizzling chemistry is already visible. The actors, who are sharing the screen for the first time, are seen in uniform and on board of fighter jets. However, the teaser has revealed that the film has more than just fighter jets. A blink-and-miss moment in the teaser promises that Hrithik and Deepika will be sharing a few intimate scenes, one of which will take place by a lake.

Veteran actor Junior Mehmood died in the wee hours of Friday, December 8. The 67-year-old actor, best known for his role in films like Caravan, was battling with cancer. It is reported that his condition worsened on Thursday night. He was rushed to the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai’s Parel area after his condition deteriorated. He was put on oxygen support but he couldn’t survive. The news of his death comes just days after Johnny Lever had revealed Jr Mehmood was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Ranveer Singh has said yes to playing Dev in Brahmastra, a source confirmed to News18 Showsha. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat starrer Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva opened a new universe of ‘Astraverse’ for the Indian audience. Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in lead roles, the film opened to a glorious response and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2022. Even Shah Rukh Khan even had an extended cameo in the movie. While various elements were discussed, everyone was curious about who would play Dev, Shiva’s father, in the movie.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest film, Animal, is one of the most talked about films of the year. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles, the film has become a massive hit at the box office. However, in true Sandeep Reddy Vanga fashion, the film has also created quite a controversy for its rather triggering scenes. One such scene was when Bobby Deol’s character assaulted his wives after his third wedding. Mansi Taxak, who played his third wife in the film, recently spoke about the scene.

