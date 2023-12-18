সোমবার , ১৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৩রা পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Year Ender 2023: From Animal To KWK Episode, Top Bollywood Controversies

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৮, ২০২৩ ৭:১৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 6 2023 12 4d2e5ef5d0e350874e1ed66145ea18f6


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: December 18, 2023, 06:00 IST

Several movies this year hit the headlines for the wrong reasons.

While many films emerged to be blockbusters in 2023, the Hindi film fraternity witnessed several controversies too.

The year 2023 is finally drawing its curtains. Needless to mention, it has been a big year for Bollywood. In terms of films, some like Jawan and Animal have emerged to be blockbusters, while ones like 12th Fail and Sam Bahadur have turned out to be underrated gems. While these contribute to the positive aspects of the film fraternity, this year also witnessed some rattling controversies. Be it personal revelations, relationship rumours, or debatable film topics, B-town was buzzing with activity in 2023. With only a few weeks left to welcome 2024, let’s rewind the clock and take a look at some of these controversies.

Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has become the eye of the storm. Although Ranbir Kapoor’s performance impressed many, a certain section of people found the movie to be objectionable. Its portrayal of toxic masculinity, misogyny, chauvinistic approach, unnecessary violence, and poor treatment of women whipped up an online storm. Adding to the factor was Rashmika Mandanna’s unclear dialogue delivery in the trailer which left many scratching their heads. But after Animal’s release, movie-goers realised that her dialogue was at par with the film scene.

Koffee With Karan ft Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan has long been labelled as the “controversial couch”. The pilot episode was graced by B-town’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. But the episode landed in controversy after Deepika in a segment admitted to “seeing other people” in the initial phase of dating Ranveer. However, the actress added that she was “mentally committed” to her husband. Her statement did not sit well with the masses, who slammed her for using Ranveer as a backup option.

Ranbir Kappor’s “wipe it off” comment on Alia Bhatt

During a lipstick application tutorial, Alia Bhatt brought the reference to Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking about the time the couple was dating, Alia said, “When we used to go out at night, he (Ranbir Kapoor) is like wipe that off because he loves the natural colour of my lips.” She concluded that it was the reason why she wiped off her lipstick with her fingers, leaving only a tint. Her statement made the masses label Ranbir as controlling with many calling the actor “toxic”.

Adipurush

Despite being hailed as the most magnificent retelling of the Ramayana epic, Om Raut’s big-budget project Ramayana was a box office disaster. Starting from below-par VFX, poor graphics, below-standard dialogues, and an even worse plot, the expectant masses were highly disappointed over the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer. Although the makes altered some dialogues after Adipurush’s release, the film faced the brunt of massive trolling.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur Kiss

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was already hogging the limelight for his much-public divorce with Aaliya. Amidst this, he starred in an OTT film titled Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Avneet Kaur. Nawazuddin, 49, and Avneet, 21, were featured in a film scene where they were kissing each other. This sparked a massive outrage on social media due to the huge age difference between the two. Later on, the makers tried to justify the scene claiming that it was a fictitious story where the cast were just playing their parts.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



