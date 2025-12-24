Year Ender 2025: Netflix’s Most Talked-About Releases

Black Warrant: Black Warrant introduced Zahaan Kapoor in a standout role, earning widespread attention. This gripping thriller explored the perilous life inside Tihar Jail, focusing less on its walls and more on the complex, dangerous lives of the people confined within. (Image: IMDb)

The Royals: The series showcased India’s most glamorous family, where power, privilege, and scandal collided. Set against a backdrop of luxury and legacy, it mixed high fashion with high drama, turning palace secrets into glittering gossip and family politics into captivating storytelling. (Image: IMDb)

The Roshans: The series traces the journey of a family that has quietly built Bollywood history. Between candid conversations, behind-the-scenes moments, and unfiltered family banter, it captures the heart behind the heritage. Warm, witty, and deeply personal, the show reminds us that behind iconic names and timeless melodies are shared meals, everyday rituals, and genuine bonds. (Image: IMDb)

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: From Bihar to Bengal, the Khakee universe ventured east with another gripping cop saga brimming with heart, history, and heroism. Navigating crime, politics, and raw emotion, the series kept viewers hooked, proving once again Neeraj Pandey’s mastery of India’s cinematic cop world. (Image: IMDb)

Dabba Cartel: Five housewives. One secret. A criminal empire hiding in plain sight. Dabba Cartel dished out twists spicier than the parathas they packed, blending crime, deceit, and sisterhood. Stylish, sassy, and chaotic, the show revealed what happens when women stop playing by the rules. (Image: IMDb)

Aap Jaisa Koi: Aap Jaisa Koi stars R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, celebrating opposites attracting with wit, chemistry, and a heartwarming exploration of love, language, and second chances. (Image: IMDb)

Inspector Zende: The series blended cat-and-mouse suspense with gritty, old-school policing, delving into the minds of hunter and hunted. Inspector Zende is intense, atmospheric, and crime drama at its finest. (Image: IMDb)