'Young Toh Mera Grandson Bhi Hai': Jaya Bachchan On New Actors Calling Paparazzi For Spottings | Bollywood News বিএনপি নেতা ফজলুর রহমানকে ট্রাইব্যুনালে তলব – Corporate Sangbad 'তারেক রহমান দেশে না এলে নির্বাচন সুষ্ঠু হবে না— এটা ঠিক না' 'Your Exit Felt Personal': Abhishek Bajaj Reunites With Ashnoor Kaur After Her Bigg Boss 19 Eviction | Television News সূচকের বড় পতনে লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad IND vs SA: Sachin Tendulkar surpassed! Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes the only cricketer to … | Cricket News ভোলা-বরিশাল সেতুর দাবিতে ইবিতে মানববন্ধন ঢাবি চলচ্চিত্র সংসদের নেতৃত্বে রেহনুমা-সুমন্ত IND vs SA: Virat Kohli punches air, roars with another ODI hundred as India take control of series opener | Cricket News When Big Producers Called Akshay Kumar 'Kachra': 'Hera Pheri Was Shelved, Dhadkan Was Put On Hold' | Bollywood News
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

'Your Exit Felt Personal': Abhishek Bajaj Reunites With Ashnoor Kaur After Her Bigg Boss 19 Eviction | Television News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Abhishek Bajaj visited Ashnoor Kaur following her eviction from Bigg Boss 19. He posted photos from their reunion, and wrote that she was his ‘sukoon’ inside BB house.

Television actress Ashnoor Kaur was evicted in last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 19. While she didn’t receive the lowest number of  votes, she broke an important rule of the BB house by intentionally hitting Tanya Mittal during the Ticket To Finale task. Salman Khan condemned her use of violence and stated that she showed no remorse, which ultimately led to her eviction. After her exit, her friend and former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj visited Ashnoor at her residence. He has now shared glimpses from their reunion, and also penned a sweet note praising her journey on the reality show.

Abhishek Bajaj Pens Sweet Note For Ashnoor Kaur After Her Bigg Boss 19 Eviction

Abhishek Bajaj took to his Instagram to share several photos with Ashnoor after her eviction from Bigg Boss 19. They were seen posing together on the balcony of her home. One video clip shows Abhishek telling her, “Welcome back!” Ashnoor says that she wishes she could have stayed for a week longer until the grand finale, to which he replies, “Koi baat nahi. Badhiya bande hood pe, baaki sab thud pe.” In his note, he lauded her journey, and wrote that she was his ‘sukoon’ inside the BB house which was full of chaos.

“In a house full of chaos, you became my calm. In a room full of energy vampires, You became my energy charger. You were my sukoon. You came with courage, played with dignity, and left with love. Grateful for every moment we stood together Ashnoor…and today your exit felt personal ! Ps – Jab jab Chand Taaro ka Zikra hoga Humara bhi Zikra hoga #RabbRakha #PiddiandGoku #Abhinoor,” he wrote. Check out his post below!

Meanwhile, earlier, Ashnoor shared her first post on Instagram after her eviction. She reunited with her puppy at home, and shared a caption about finding peace after ‘tough storms’. She took to her Instagram to share a few pictures with her furry friend. The photos show her standing on her balcony, cradling her puppy in her arms. In her caption, she expressed her emotions, and wrote, “Sukoon after the tough storm.” Abhishek Bajaj commented, “Rabb Rakha,” while her friends Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar also showed their support by dropping red heart emojis.

Ashnoor also took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her arriving home, where her puppy was waiting for her. “Back to my baby boo,” she wrote.

First Published:

November 30, 2025, 18:09 IST

