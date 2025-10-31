Your November OTT Binge List

Last Updated: October 31, 2025, 11:55 IST

Stranger Things (Netflix): The highly anticipated series returns for its fifth and final season this November, setting the stage for a battle unlike anything Hawkins has seen before. (Image: IMDb)

The Family Man (Amazon Prime Video): Manoj Bajpayee’s spy thriller returns with Season 3 on Prime Video. This season promises higher stakes and even more intense action as Srikant Tiwari grapples with an operation that could tear his professional and personal lives apart. (Image: IMDb)

Delhi Crime (Netflix): The award-winning series dives deep into a complex case that challenges the resilience and moral compass of the Delhi Police force. Shefali Shah and Rashika Dugal will reprise their roles in this raw, gritty exploration of crime and justice. (Image: IMDb)

The Mighty Men (Amazon Prime Video): The drama follows a band of unlikely heroes in the world of Exandria. Set 20 years after ‘The Legend Of Vox Machina’, this animated series brings together adventure, humour, and emotional growth, making it perfect for fans of fantasy and high-stakes storytelling. (Image: IMDb)

Death By Lightning (Netflix): This four-episode historical thriller takes a dramatic look at the assassination of the U.S. President James Garfield. It delves into the political and personal turmoil surrounding Garfield’s presidency and fatal shooting by Charles J. Guiteau. (Image: IMDb)

Baramulla (Netflix): This is a supernatural thriller about a police officer’s investigation into a series of chilling kidnappings. The film is set against the haunting backdrop of Kashmir. (Image: IMDb)

Maharani (Sony LIV): Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti, who ventures into the national politics scene with higher aspirations. (Image: IMDb)