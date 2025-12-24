Youtuber Sejal Kumar Ties The Knot With Beau Bharat Subramaniam In Mussoorie | Photos | Web-series News

Last Updated: December 24, 2025, 08:24 IST

Content creator and Youtuber Sejal Kumar has married Bharat Subramaniam in an intimate Mussoorie wedding.

Sejal Kumar and Bharat Subramaniam at their Mussoorie wedding.

Content creator and YouTuber Sejal Kumar has married Bharat Subramaniam in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Mussoorie on December 22. The couple tied the knot in a private celebration attended by close family and friends, keeping the focus firmly on the moment rather than scale. The wedding was held on December 22 at JW Marriott Walnut Grove, Mussoorie, with only close family and friends present.

Sejal shared her first set of wedding pictures on Instagram soon after the ceremony, offering a glimpse into the celebrations. The photos reflect a quiet elegance, set against Mussoorie’s winter hills. For the main ceremony, both Sejal and Bharat chose outfits by Sabyasachi. Sejal wore a soft pink lehenga, while Bharat paired it with an ivory sherwani.

The festivities also included traditional haldi and mehendi ceremonies, held outdoors with the mountains as a backdrop. The overall tone stayed relaxed and intimate, in line with how Sejal has often spoken about wanting meaningful experiences over grand displays. Earlier this month, Sejal had already hinted that wedding celebrations were underway. She shared pictures from her civil wedding, captioned, “Shaadi szn begins!!”. For that ceremony, she opted for a green silk saree, while Bharat wore a blue kurta, again choosing simplicity over extravagance.

A love story that began years ago

Sejal and Bharat’s relationship goes back much further than fans may realise. The two studied at the same school in New Delhi from pre-primary till Class 12. Despite growing up in the same environment, they barely spoke during school years due to a one-year age gap and different social circles. Their first real conversation happened much later, at a family wedding, where they bonded over gol gappas. Bharat’s best friend happens to be Sejal’s cousin, which helped bring them together that day.

Life soon took them in different directions. Sejal moved to Mumbai to build her career, while Bharat relocated to the United States. In 2019, a Facebook birthday notification led Sejal to message him, restarting their conversations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, both returned to Delhi, giving the relationship time and space to grow. After the pandemic, Bharat proposed before leaving to pursue his MBA. The couple held a roka ceremony earlier this year, eventually leading to their wedding in Mussoorie.

First Published: December 24, 2025, 08:23 IST