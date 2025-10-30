Yuvika Chaudhary Opens Up On Painful IVF Struggle: ‘Injections On Thighs And Stomach Everyday’ | Television News

Last Updated: October 30, 2025, 18:55 IST

Yuvika Chaudhary reveals her painful IVF journey, from wrong guidance and heavy costs to finally conceiving daughter Ekleen after years of struggle.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are parents to a baby girl. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

TV couple Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula welcomed their daughter Ekleen last year, but the road to parenthood was far from easy. Yuvika has now opened up about the pressure she felt to have a child and the long, emotionally heavy IVF struggle she went through before finally holding her baby in her arms.

Yuvika Chaudhary has shared a deeply personal chapter of her life – one that many couples silently face. The actor revealed that her IVF treatment went on for nearly three years, filled with fear, confusion and a constant feeling that time was slipping away.

She said she wanted to become a mother more than anything, but the pressure around her made everything harder. “I wanted kids the most, and it was because of the pressure that I faced and I shouldn’t have taken that. Prince was more relaxed.”

But her biggest setback came early on, when she met what she now calls the “wrong doctor”. Without proper guidance, she says she was told something that shook her confidence to the core. “She told me you can’t become a mother, and that I will need to take eggs from a donor as the quality of your eggs is not good. I was like what is this?”

Yuvika was 38 then, and the remark left her terrified. “I didn’t have any knowledge about it. The doctor had pulled my morale down that I started doubting myself. I started panicking and my confidence was zero.”

She also revealed how expensive the process was. “It cost Rs 2-2.5 lakh in the first pick up with the wrong doctor. You get injections on your thighs and stomach every day, and during this time, you have to be calm mentally.”

However, the moment that finally pushed her to walk away was when the clinic refused to take responsibility before giving her anesthesia. “Finally, on the day of the pick up, they were about to give me anesthesia, and they said that we are not responsible if you don’t come in normal senses after this. Then Prince and I decided to leave it and the Rs 2.5 lakh was a waste.”

After a break to recover mentally, she consulted another doctor and slowly gained trust again. “IVF is a scam. There are so many centres. People don’t know where to go,” she said, sharing that she eventually conceived after four egg pick-ups and years of waiting.

