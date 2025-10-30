বৃহস্পতিবার, ৩০ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০৯:৫৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
রাঙ্গামাটিতে নৈতিকতা ও ধর্মীয় মূল্যবোধ উন্নয়নে শিক্ষক, কেয়ারটেকারদের মাসিক সভা শিশুদের সুন্দর ভবিষ্যৎ গঠনে মসজিদ ভিত্তিক শিক্ষা কার্যক্রম গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা রাখছে – ইকবাল বাহার চৌধুরী Baahubali The Epic Advance Bookings: SS Rajamouli Film Hits Rs 10 Crore Mark In India And North America | Telugu Cinema News তৃতীয় প্রান্তিকে লোকশান কমেছে এফএএস ফাইন্যান্সের – Corporate Sangbad No Magnus Carlsen! D Gukesh to headline 2026 Masters lineup at ‘Wimbledon of Chess’ | Chess News Aahana S Kumra’s Putul To Screen In Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To attend | Bollywood News ‘We know all too well…’: Phil Hughes’ family sends emotional message on tragic death of 17-year-old cricketer Ben Austin | Cricket News দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার উন্নয়নে আঞ্চলিক নীতি সমন্বয় অপরিহার্য: আনিসুজ্জামান চৌধুরী একমি পেস্টিসাইডের এজিএমের তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad Yuvika Chaudhary Opens Up On Painful IVF Struggle: ‘Injections On Thighs And Stomach Everyday’ | Television News ফার্মা এইডসের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Yuvika Chaudhary Opens Up On Painful IVF Struggle: ‘Injections On Thighs And Stomach Everyday’ | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৩০ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
Yuvika Chaudhary Opens Up On Painful IVF Struggle: ‘Injections On Thighs And Stomach Everyday’ | Television News


Last Updated:

Yuvika Chaudhary reveals her painful IVF journey, from wrong guidance and heavy costs to finally conceiving daughter Ekleen after years of struggle.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are parents to a baby girl. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are parents to a baby girl. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

TV couple Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula welcomed their daughter Ekleen last year, but the road to parenthood was far from easy. Yuvika has now opened up about the pressure she felt to have a child and the long, emotionally heavy IVF struggle she went through before finally holding her baby in her arms.

Yuvika Chaudhary has shared a deeply personal chapter of her life – one that many couples silently face. The actor revealed that her IVF treatment went on for nearly three years, filled with fear, confusion and a constant feeling that time was slipping away.

She said she wanted to become a mother more than anything, but the pressure around her made everything harder. “I wanted kids the most, and it was because of the pressure that I faced and I shouldn’t have taken that. Prince was more relaxed.”

But her biggest setback came early on, when she met what she now calls the “wrong doctor”. Without proper guidance, she says she was told something that shook her confidence to the core. “She told me you can’t become a mother, and that I will need to take eggs from a donor as the quality of your eggs is not good. I was like what is this?”

Yuvika was 38 then, and the remark left her terrified. “I didn’t have any knowledge about it. The doctor had pulled my morale down that I started doubting myself. I started panicking and my confidence was zero.”

She also revealed how expensive the process was. “It cost Rs 2-2.5 lakh in the first pick up with the wrong doctor. You get injections on your thighs and stomach every day, and during this time, you have to be calm mentally.”

However, the moment that finally pushed her to walk away was when the clinic refused to take responsibility before giving her anesthesia. “Finally, on the day of the pick up, they were about to give me anesthesia, and they said that we are not responsible if you don’t come in normal senses after this. Then Prince and I decided to leave it and the Rs 2.5 lakh was a waste.”

After a break to recover mentally, she consulted another doctor and slowly gained trust again. “IVF is a scam. There are so many centres. People don’t know where to go,” she said, sharing that she eventually conceived after four egg pick-ups and years of waiting.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

First Published:

October 30, 2025, 18:55 IST

News movies television Yuvika Chaudhary Opens Up On Painful IVF Struggle: ‘Injections On Thighs And Stomach Everyday’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
রাঙ্গামাটিতে নৈতিকতা ও ধর্মীয় মূল্যবোধ উন্নয়নে শিক্ষক, কেয়ারটেকারদের মাসিক সভা শিশুদের সুন্দর ভবিষ্যৎ গঠনে মসজিদ ভিত্তিক শিক্ষা কার্যক্রম গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা রাখছে – ইকবাল বাহার চৌধুরী

রাঙ্গামাটিতে নৈতিকতা ও ধর্মীয় মূল্যবোধ উন্নয়নে শিক্ষক, কেয়ারটেকারদের মাসিক সভা শিশুদের সুন্দর ভবিষ্যৎ গঠনে মসজিদ ভিত্তিক শিক্ষা কার্যক্রম গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা রাখছে – ইকবাল বাহার চৌধুরী

Baahubali The Epic Advance Bookings: SS Rajamouli Film Hits Rs 10 Crore Mark In India And North America | Telugu Cinema News

Baahubali The Epic Advance Bookings: SS Rajamouli Film Hits Rs 10 Crore Mark In India And North America | Telugu Cinema News

তৃতীয় প্রান্তিকে লোকশান কমেছে এফএএস ফাইন্যান্সের – Corporate Sangbad

তৃতীয় প্রান্তিকে লোকশান কমেছে এফএএস ফাইন্যান্সের – Corporate Sangbad

Aahana S Kumra’s Putul To Screen In Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To attend | Bollywood News

Aahana S Kumra’s Putul To Screen In Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To attend | Bollywood News

দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার উন্নয়নে আঞ্চলিক নীতি সমন্বয় অপরিহার্য: আনিসুজ্জামান চৌধুরী

দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার উন্নয়নে আঞ্চলিক নীতি সমন্বয় অপরিহার্য: আনিসুজ্জামান চৌধুরী

একমি পেস্টিসাইডের এজিএমের তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

একমি পেস্টিসাইডের এজিএমের তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

রাঙ্গামাটিতে নৈতিকতা ও ধর্মীয় মূল্যবোধ উন্নয়নে শিক্ষক, কেয়ারটেকারদের মাসিক সভা শিশুদের সুন্দর ভবিষ্যৎ গঠনে মসজিদ ভিত্তিক শিক্ষা কার্যক্রম গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা রাখছে – ইকবাল বাহার চৌধুরী
রাঙ্গামাটিতে নৈতিকতা ও ধর্মীয় মূল্যবোধ উন্নয়নে শিক্ষক, কেয়ারটেকারদের মাসিক সভা শিশুদের সুন্দর ভবিষ্যৎ গঠনে মসজিদ ভিত্তিক শিক্ষা কার্যক্রম গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা রাখছে – ইকবাল বাহার চৌধুরী
Baahubali The Epic Advance Bookings: SS Rajamouli Film Hits Rs 10 Crore Mark In India And North America | Telugu Cinema News
Baahubali The Epic Advance Bookings: SS Rajamouli Film Hits Rs 10 Crore Mark In India And North America | Telugu Cinema News
তৃতীয় প্রান্তিকে লোকশান কমেছে এফএএস ফাইন্যান্সের – Corporate Sangbad
তৃতীয় প্রান্তিকে লোকশান কমেছে এফএএস ফাইন্যান্সের – Corporate Sangbad
No Magnus Carlsen! D Gukesh to headline 2026 Masters lineup at ‘Wimbledon of Chess’ | Chess News
No Magnus Carlsen! D Gukesh to headline 2026 Masters lineup at ‘Wimbledon of Chess’ | Chess News
Aahana S Kumra’s Putul To Screen In Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To attend | Bollywood News
Aahana S Kumra’s Putul To Screen In Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To attend | Bollywood News
‘We know all too well…’: Phil Hughes’ family sends emotional message on tragic death of 17-year-old cricketer Ben Austin | Cricket News
‘We know all too well…’: Phil Hughes’ family sends emotional message on tragic death of 17-year-old cricketer Ben Austin | Cricket News
দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার উন্নয়নে আঞ্চলিক নীতি সমন্বয় অপরিহার্য: আনিসুজ্জামান চৌধুরী
দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার উন্নয়নে আঞ্চলিক নীতি সমন্বয় অপরিহার্য: আনিসুজ্জামান চৌধুরী
একমি পেস্টিসাইডের এজিএমের তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad
একমি পেস্টিসাইডের এজিএমের তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad
Yuvika Chaudhary Opens Up On Painful IVF Struggle: ‘Injections On Thighs And Stomach Everyday’ | Television News
Yuvika Chaudhary Opens Up On Painful IVF Struggle: ‘Injections On Thighs And Stomach Everyday’ | Television News
ফার্মা এইডসের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad
ফার্মা এইডসের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad
বারইয়ারহাট পৌরসভার দমদমা কবরস্থান সড়কের বেহাল দশা : জনদুর্ভোগে অতিষ্ঠ মানুষ
বারইয়ারহাট পৌরসভার দমদমা কবরস্থান সড়কের বেহাল দশা : জনদুর্ভোগে অতিষ্ঠ মানুষ
আগামীকাল থেকে সচিবালয়ে সিঙ্গেল ইউজ প্লাস্টিক নিষিদ্ধ, দেয়া হবে কাগজের ব্যাগ
আগামীকাল থেকে সচিবালয়ে সিঙ্গেল ইউজ প্লাস্টিক নিষিদ্ধ, দেয়া হবে কাগজের ব্যাগ
কুতুবদিয়ায় অটোরিকশা উল্টে শিশুর মর্মান্তিক মৃত্যু
কুতুবদিয়ায় অটোরিকশা উল্টে শিশুর মর্মান্তিক মৃত্যু
অর্ধশতাধিক কবি-বাচিকশিল্পীর অংশগ্রহণে সম্পন্ন হলো কবিতা উৎসব
অর্ধশতাধিক কবি-বাচিকশিল্পীর অংশগ্রহণে সম্পন্ন হলো কবিতা উৎসব
সোনার দাম রেকর্ড উচ্চতায়
সোনার দাম রেকর্ড উচ্চতায়
রাবি শিক্ষকদের নিয়ে অশ্লীল মন্তব্য
রাবি শিক্ষকদের নিয়ে অশ্লীল মন্তব্য
রাসুল (সঃ) এর আদর্শ ছাড়া আর কোন আদর্শ পৃথিবীতে নাই: মাহমুদুল হাসান চৌধুরী
রাসুল (সঃ) এর আদর্শ ছাড়া আর কোন আদর্শ পৃথিবীতে নাই: মাহমুদুল হাসান চৌধুরী
ফিলিপাইনে শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্পের আঘাত, সুনামির শঙ্কা
ফিলিপাইনে শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্পের আঘাত, সুনামির শঙ্কা
Rakhi Sawant Jokes Donald Trump Is Her Father: ‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’ | Watch | Bollywood News
Rakhi Sawant Jokes Donald Trump Is Her Father: ‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’ | Watch | Bollywood News
ব্র্যাক ব্যাংক ও বিডিওএসএন-এর উদ্যোগে কক্সবাজারে ৪১ নারী উদ্যোক্তার ‘আমরাই তারা’ প্রশিক্ষণ সম্পন্ন
ব্র্যাক ব্যাংক ও বিডিওএসএন-এর উদ্যোগে কক্সবাজারে ৪১ নারী উদ্যোক্তার ‘আমরাই তারা’ প্রশিক্ষণ সম্পন্ন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST