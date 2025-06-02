Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ৩ জুন ২০২৫ | ২০শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Yuzvendra Chahal, Mahvash Step Out For Cozy Dinner Date Before IPL 2025 Final

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৩, ২০২৫ ৩:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Yuzvendra Chahal, Mahvash Step Out For Cozy Dinner Date Before IPL 2025 Final


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Mahvash has been a familiar face at Chahal’s important matches this season, and it is expected she will attend the IPL 2025 final on June 3.

Yuzvendra Chahal is rumoured to be dating RJ Mahvash.

Yuzvendra Chahal is rumoured to be dating RJ Mahvash.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have once again sparked dating rumours after being spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date in Jaipur. The video, shared by Pinkvilla, shows the duo in a dimly lit upscale restaurant, seated together and seemingly engrossed in a private conversation. While neither has confirmed the relationship, their frequent appearances together have continued to fuel speculation.

The dinner clip was reportedly recorded a few days ago, before the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad. Chahal’s team, Punjab Kings, played against Mumbai Indians in the high-stakes match on June 1. RJ Mahvash was seen in the stands cheering him on, and her animated reaction when Chahal took Suryakumar Yadav’s wicket grabbed fans’ attention.

Mahvash has been a familiar face at Chahal’s important matches this season, and it is expected she will attend the IPL 2025 final on June 3. With the Punjab Kings making it to the final, all eyes are not only on Chahal’s performance but also on the woman who has been spotted supporting him from the stands.

The buzz around Chahal and Mahvash began when the cricketer’s marriage with Dhanashree Verma reportedly ran into trouble. The couple officially parted ways in March this year. Since then, Mahvash has often been seen accompanying the leg-spinner, leading to whispers of a budding romance. While Mahvash has previously denied the rumours, their continued sightings, especially their appearance together at a Champions Trophy match in Dubai, have only intensified gossip.

Apart from being in the spotlight for her alleged relationship, Mahvash is also making professional strides. She recently made her acting debut with Pyar Paisa Profit, a web series adapted from Durjoy Datta’s novel Now That You’re Rich… Let’s Fall In Love. Streaming on Amazon MX Player, the show stars Pratik Yadav, Mihir Ahuja, Neil Bhoopalam, Nitish Sharma, Shivangi Khedkar, and Ashish Raghav.

authorimg

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

    First Published:
News movies » bollywood Yuzvendra Chahal, Mahvash Step Out For Cozy Dinner Date Before IPL 2025 Final



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

একসপ্তাহ পর ছেলের বিয়ে, নিমন্ত্রণ সেরে ফিরছিলেন দম্পতি! পরিণতি হল মর্মান্তিক
একসপ্তাহ পর ছেলের বিয়ে, নিমন্ত্রণ সেরে ফিরছিলেন দম্পতি! পরিণতি হল মর্মান্তিক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Yuzvendra Chahal, Mahvash Step Out For Cozy Dinner Date Before IPL 2025 Final
Yuzvendra Chahal, Mahvash Step Out For Cozy Dinner Date Before IPL 2025 Final
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
know 5 reasons for sudden cholesterol increase in body avoid negligence
know 5 reasons for sudden cholesterol increase in body avoid negligence
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Hidden Causes of Heart Attack Lack of Sleep Pollution Stress know details from heart specialist
Hidden Causes of Heart Attack Lack of Sleep Pollution Stress know details from heart specialist
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ভাসানীর জীবনী পাঠ্যবইয়ে অন্তর্ভুক্তি করার দাবিতে টাঙ্গাইলে মানববন্ধন

ভাসানীর জীবনী পাঠ্যবইয়ে অন্তর্ভুক্তি করার দাবিতে টাঙ্গাইলে মানববন্ধন

 Trolls Call Farhan Akhtar ‘Flop Hero,’ Compare Him to ‘Croaking Frog’ for His Singing; His Reply

Trolls Call Farhan Akhtar ‘Flop Hero,’ Compare Him to ‘Croaking Frog’ for His Singing; His Reply

 কুমিল্লা ইউনিভার্সিটি ট্রাভেলার্স সোসাইটির নেতৃত্বে অপু-রাফি

কুমিল্লা ইউনিভার্সিটি ট্রাভেলার্স সোসাইটির নেতৃত্বে অপু-রাফি

 ইউজিসি ও আইডিয়া প্রকল্পের চুক্তি— বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে হবে ইনোভেশন হাব

ইউজিসি ও আইডিয়া প্রকল্পের চুক্তি— বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে হবে ইনোভেশন হাব

 Akshay Kumar Reveals Identity of ‘Undertaker’ in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi: It’s Brian Lee

Akshay Kumar Reveals Identity of ‘Undertaker’ in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi: It’s Brian Lee

 ১০ ডিসেম্বর শুরু হচ্ছে জাবিতে ‘প্রজাপ্রতি মেলা’

১০ ডিসেম্বর শুরু হচ্ছে জাবিতে ‘প্রজাপ্রতি মেলা’

 Nadia News: চালু হল ভাজনঘাট-কৃষ্ণনগর রুটে বাস, মাজদিয়ার নলেন গুড় এখন মুখের কথা| Nadia News: bhajanghat-krishnanagar bus service started

Nadia News: চালু হল ভাজনঘাট-কৃষ্ণনগর রুটে বাস, মাজদিয়ার নলেন গুড় এখন মুখের কথা| Nadia News: bhajanghat-krishnanagar bus service started

 হাসপাতালে বেড থেকে পরিক্ষা দিচ্ছে জবি’র গুলিবিদ্ধ ছাত্র অনিক।

হাসপাতালে বেড থেকে পরিক্ষা দিচ্ছে জবি’র গুলিবিদ্ধ ছাত্র অনিক।

 জাতীয় শোক দিবস পালন উপলক্ষে মেলান্দহে উপজেলা প্রশাসনের প্রস্তুতি সভা

জাতীয় শোক দিবস পালন উপলক্ষে মেলান্দহে উপজেলা প্রশাসনের প্রস্তুতি সভা

 ২ হাজার পরিবারকে ‘ঈদ উপহার’ দিলেন তারেক রহমান

২ হাজার পরিবারকে ‘ঈদ উপহার’ দিলেন তারেক রহমান
Advertise here