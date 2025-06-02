Yuzvendra Chahal, Mahvash Step Out For Cozy Dinner Date Before IPL 2025 Final

Last Updated: June 03, 2025, 03:07 IST

Mahvash has been a familiar face at Chahal’s important matches this season, and it is expected she will attend the IPL 2025 final on June 3.

Yuzvendra Chahal is rumoured to be dating RJ Mahvash.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have once again sparked dating rumours after being spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date in Jaipur. The video, shared by Pinkvilla, shows the duo in a dimly lit upscale restaurant, seated together and seemingly engrossed in a private conversation. While neither has confirmed the relationship, their frequent appearances together have continued to fuel speculation.

The dinner clip was reportedly recorded a few days ago, before the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad. Chahal’s team, Punjab Kings, played against Mumbai Indians in the high-stakes match on June 1. RJ Mahvash was seen in the stands cheering him on, and her animated reaction when Chahal took Suryakumar Yadav’s wicket grabbed fans’ attention.

Mahvash has been a familiar face at Chahal’s important matches this season, and it is expected she will attend the IPL 2025 final on June 3. With the Punjab Kings making it to the final, all eyes are not only on Chahal’s performance but also on the woman who has been spotted supporting him from the stands.

The buzz around Chahal and Mahvash began when the cricketer’s marriage with Dhanashree Verma reportedly ran into trouble. The couple officially parted ways in March this year. Since then, Mahvash has often been seen accompanying the leg-spinner, leading to whispers of a budding romance. While Mahvash has previously denied the rumours, their continued sightings, especially their appearance together at a Champions Trophy match in Dubai, have only intensified gossip.

Apart from being in the spotlight for her alleged relationship, Mahvash is also making professional strides. She recently made her acting debut with Pyar Paisa Profit, a web series adapted from Durjoy Datta’s novel Now That You’re Rich… Let’s Fall In Love. Streaming on Amazon MX Player, the show stars Pratik Yadav, Mihir Ahuja, Neil Bhoopalam, Nitish Sharma, Shivangi Khedkar, and Ashish Raghav.

Shrishti Negi Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

First Published: