শনিবার, ০৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০২:২৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Zach Bryan Marries Girlfriend Samantha Leonard In A Hush-Hush Spain Wedding | Hollywood News No Mustafizur Rahman for KKR! IPL side officially confirms release of Bangladesh pacer | Cricket News ‘Eh Taan Krni He Hai’: Paramvir Singh Cheema Shares Father’s Proud Response To Border 2 | Bollywood News ঢাকা-১৫ আসনে বিএনপি প্রার্থী শফিকুল ইসলাম খান মিল্টনের মনোনয়ন বৈধ Ashes 2025: ‘Day by day’- Steve Smith breaks silence on retirement | Cricket News Chef Vikas Khanna Requests Mumbai Airport To ‘Remove’ Terminal Carpet, Calls It ‘Fatal’ For Asthma & Bronchitis Patients | Television News BCCI steps in: KKR asked to release Mustafizur Rahman amid political storm | Cricket News Payal Gaming Visits Siddhivinayak Temple, Starts 2026 With Blessings Amid Viral MMS Controversy | Television News ভারমুক্ত হয়ে বিএনপির চেয়ারম্যান হচ্ছেন তারেক রহমান মেক্সিকোতে ৬.৫ মাত্রার ভূমিকম্প, নিহত ২
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Zach Bryan Marries Girlfriend Samantha Leonard In A Hush-Hush Spain Wedding | Hollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Zach Bryan Marries Girlfriend Samantha Leonard In A Hush-Hush Spain Wedding | Hollywood News


Last Updated:

Zach Bryan shared a photo and a short video from the special day, confirming that he got married to his partner, Samantha Leonard.

Zach Bryan is seen smiling as he lifts Samantha Leonard in his arms. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Zach Bryan is seen smiling as he lifts Samantha Leonard in his arms. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After a turbulent year marked by personal drama, country singer Zach Bryan is ending 2025 on a joyful note. The singer quietly got married, surprising fans with the news on New Year’s Eve. Zach shared a photo and a short video from the special day, confirming that he married his partner, Samantha Leonard.

The private wedding took place in San Sebastian, Spain, away from the public eye. In the photo, Zach is seen smiling as he lifts Samantha in his arms, while she wears a simple white wedding gown and holds a glass of wine. The video shows Zach on stage, dressed in a tuxedo and surrounded by flowers, as he sings Bruce Springsteen’s Tougher Than the Rest.

Zach Bryan Ends 2025 With Wedding Surprise

Before Zach Bryan made the wedding news official, a paparazzi account posted a clip showing him in a wedding attire and sunglasses, running on the streets while carrying Samantha Leonard. The video then shows the newlyweds getting into a vintage car decorated with Just Married signs at the back and driving away.

Relationship Confirmation

The exact timeline of when Zach Bryan and Samantha Leonard started dating or got engaged is still unclear. Their relationship became public on October 18, when Zach shared an Instagram post wishing Samantha on birthday. He also posted a few personal photos from their trips and time spent together, which made fans happy to see this side of his life.

In the caption, the singer wrote, “From bull runs to all the bullshit, today is your birthday and I love you, Samantha Marie. To the only woman who can hike six miles in Chanel flats, skydive over the Alps and catch a bigger fish than me all in the same day. Hope your day was as graceful as you are. About one of the best days of the year, celebrating you. To a runaway one of these days.”

Other than his wedding news, Zach Bryan is preparing to release his sixth album, With Heaven On Top, in the coming days.

First Published:

January 03, 2026, 13:47 IST

News movies hollywood Zach Bryan Marries Girlfriend Samantha Leonard In A Hush-Hush Spain Wedding
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Eh Taan Krni He Hai’: Paramvir Singh Cheema Shares Father’s Proud Response To Border 2 | Bollywood News

‘Eh Taan Krni He Hai’: Paramvir Singh Cheema Shares Father’s Proud Response To Border 2 | Bollywood News

ঢাকা-১৫ আসনে বিএনপি প্রার্থী শফিকুল ইসলাম খান মিল্টনের মনোনয়ন বৈধ

ঢাকা-১৫ আসনে বিএনপি প্রার্থী শফিকুল ইসলাম খান মিল্টনের মনোনয়ন বৈধ

Chef Vikas Khanna Requests Mumbai Airport To ‘Remove’ Terminal Carpet, Calls It ‘Fatal’ For Asthma & Bronchitis Patients | Television News

Chef Vikas Khanna Requests Mumbai Airport To ‘Remove’ Terminal Carpet, Calls It ‘Fatal’ For Asthma & Bronchitis Patients | Television News

Payal Gaming Visits Siddhivinayak Temple, Starts 2026 With Blessings Amid Viral MMS Controversy | Television News

Payal Gaming Visits Siddhivinayak Temple, Starts 2026 With Blessings Amid Viral MMS Controversy | Television News

ভারমুক্ত হয়ে বিএনপির চেয়ারম্যান হচ্ছেন তারেক রহমান

ভারমুক্ত হয়ে বিএনপির চেয়ারম্যান হচ্ছেন তারেক রহমান

মেক্সিকোতে ৬.৫ মাত্রার ভূমিকম্প, নিহত ২

মেক্সিকোতে ৬.৫ মাত্রার ভূমিকম্প, নিহত ২

খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
দেশমাতার রুহের মাগফেরাত কামনায় কোরআন খতম ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত।
দেশমাতার রুহের মাগফেরাত কামনায় কোরআন খতম ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত।
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
সালথা উপজেলা আ.লীগের সাধারণ সম্পাদক আটক
সালথা উপজেলা আ.লীগের সাধারণ সম্পাদক আটক
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST