Zach Bryan Marries Girlfriend Samantha Leonard In A Hush-Hush Spain Wedding | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 03, 2026, 13:47 IST

Zach Bryan shared a photo and a short video from the special day, confirming that he got married to his partner, Samantha Leonard.

Zach Bryan is seen smiling as he lifts Samantha Leonard in his arms. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After a turbulent year marked by personal drama, country singer Zach Bryan is ending 2025 on a joyful note. The singer quietly got married, surprising fans with the news on New Year’s Eve. Zach shared a photo and a short video from the special day, confirming that he married his partner, Samantha Leonard.

The private wedding took place in San Sebastian, Spain, away from the public eye. In the photo, Zach is seen smiling as he lifts Samantha in his arms, while she wears a simple white wedding gown and holds a glass of wine. The video shows Zach on stage, dressed in a tuxedo and surrounded by flowers, as he sings Bruce Springsteen’s Tougher Than the Rest.

Zach Bryan Ends 2025 With Wedding Surprise

Before Zach Bryan made the wedding news official, a paparazzi account posted a clip showing him in a wedding attire and sunglasses, running on the streets while carrying Samantha Leonard. The video then shows the newlyweds getting into a vintage car decorated with Just Married signs at the back and driving away.

Relationship Confirmation

The exact timeline of when Zach Bryan and Samantha Leonard started dating or got engaged is still unclear. Their relationship became public on October 18, when Zach shared an Instagram post wishing Samantha on birthday. He also posted a few personal photos from their trips and time spent together, which made fans happy to see this side of his life.

In the caption, the singer wrote, “From bull runs to all the bullshit, today is your birthday and I love you, Samantha Marie. To the only woman who can hike six miles in Chanel flats, skydive over the Alps and catch a bigger fish than me all in the same day. Hope your day was as graceful as you are. About one of the best days of the year, celebrating you. To a runaway one of these days.”

Other than his wedding news, Zach Bryan is preparing to release his sixth album, With Heaven On Top, in the coming days.

First Published: January 03, 2026, 13:47 IST

News movies hollywood Zach Bryan Marries Girlfriend Samantha Leonard In A Hush-Hush Spain Wedding