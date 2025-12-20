Zakir Khan Reacts To Javed Akhtar’s Remark On Abusive Language In Comedy: ‘The Culture He Represents…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 20, 2025, 10:01 IST

While Zakir agreed with Javed, he also explained his nuanced point of view.

Javed Akhtar said abuses are used in bland language.

Comedian Zakir Khan has reacted to Javed Akhtar’s comment on using curse words in comedy. The veteran writer had recently said that abusive language is like chilli that is added to an otherwise bland conversation. While Zakir agreed with Javed, he also explained his point of view.

Javed Akhtar had recently said, “If the conversation is bland, you will put some abusive language in it. Just to give it energy.” He explained, “In Orissa, Bihar, and Mexico—anywhere in the world where there is poverty—people eat a lot of chilli because the food is bland.”

He said, “So just to get some taste, they eat chilli. Abusive language is the chilli of language. If you can speak good language and if you are witty enough, you don’t need this chilli.” Comedian Zakir Khan has now reacted to this at a SCREEN event.

Zakir Khan said, “I respect Javed Akhtar a lot. I love his work. As an artiste, we often admire other artistes who evolve with time. He reads a lot. For the kind of language and culture he represents as a writer, his comment on comedians is valid.”

However, he also said, “But it doesn’t mean people have to mandatorily apply it. If someone has cuss words in their language, you can’t stop that. As people grow, they do learn and refrain from certain things. But you can’t be pointing a finger at someone.”

Comedian Zakir Khan is one of India’s most popular his sharp observational humour, heartfelt storytelling and distinctive poetic flair. Rising to fame after winning Comedy Central India’s India’s Best Stand-Up Comedian in 2012, Zakir carved a niche for himself with material rooted in everyday middle-class experiences, relationships, and unspoken emotions that resonate deeply with young audiences.

Often referring to himself as a “sakht launda”, Zakir blends self-deprecation with wit, turning personal failures, love stories and social awkwardness into crowd-pleasing narratives. His stand-up specials, such as Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi and Tathastu, have enjoyed massive success, further cementing his place in India’s comedy scene.

First Published: December 20, 2025, 10:01 IST