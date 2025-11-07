শুক্রবার, ০৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৪৪ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan’s Mother Zarine Katrak Passes Away At 81 | Exclusive | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan's Mother Zarine Katrak Passes Away At 81 | Exclusive | Bollywood News


Zarine Katrak was suffering from age-related ailments for a while now.

Zarine Katrak no more.

Sanjay Khan’s wife Zarine Katrak has passed away at the age of 81. She was suffering from age-related ailments for a while now. She breathed her last this morning at her residence in Mumbai. Zarine is survived by her husband and children Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan and Zayed Khan.

Who Was Zarine Katrak?

Zarine Katrak was a renowned model, actress and interior designer who made her mark in the 1960s and 1970s. Known for her striking beauty and poise, she was among the early faces who helped shape India’s fashion and advertising industry. Zarine also appeared in Hindi films, with notable roles in movies such as Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963), where she starred alongside Dev Anand. However, she was best known beyond her on-screen presence for her marriage to actor-director Sanjay Khan.

The couple met in the late 1960s and eventually got married, becoming one of the most glamorous pairs in Bollywood’s social circles. Despite the glitz surrounding their lives, Zarine largely stayed away from the limelight, focusing on her family and home. She was also the mother of actor Zayed Khan and fashion designer Farah Khan Ali.

Beyond her public identity, Zarine was admired for her elegance, artistic sensibilities, and strength in maintaining grace amid personal and professional challenges.

In 2021, Sussanne took to her Instagram handle to share pictures with her mother on the occasion of her birthday. “Strong women don’t play victim, They don’t make themselves look pitiful, They may have a storm in their hearts, Yet their smile will be filled with love and forgiveness. The thing is that they absolutely adore life and realise nothing is worth complaining about. my Mummsy you are the epitome of a grace and strength so grateful for You. Happy happiest birthday MomYou are my favourite Human. We learned all of it from you (sic),” Sussanne wrote.

Titas Chowdhury

Titas Chowdhury is a Special Correspondent at News18 Showsha. She writes about cinema, music and gender in cinema. Interviewing actors and filmmakers, writing about latest trends in showbiz and bringing breakin…Read More

November 07, 2025, 11:28 IST

