Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson Netflix Docuseries Halted After Bar Fight, Future Uncertain: Report | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 11, 2025, 23:30 IST

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson’s Netflix docuseries has been reportedly put on hold after an alleged bar fight, leaving fans anxious about the reunion.

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson’s highly anticipated Netflix docuseries faces uncertainty.

For One Direction fans, the news of Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik teaming up for a Netflix docuseries months after Liam Payne’s passing felt like a dream reunion. The emotional project promised a nostalgic look at the lives of the former bandmates. However, according to a recent report, the series has been stopped following an unexpected incident.

As per Star, the highly anticipated docuseries was shelved after Louis and Zayn allegedly got into a heated argument at a bar that escalated into a physical fight. Insiders revealed that Louis even suffered a concussion during the scuffle. Rumors suggest that Netflix cameras may have captured parts of the incident in real time, adding to the controversy surrounding the project.

Future of the Series in Doubt Amid Tension Between Ex-Bandmates

Following the altercation, all promotional plans for the docuseries have been frozen, with insiders speculating that the project may never release unless the singers reconcile. Fans are understandably heartbroken, as this was expected to be the first true One Direction reunion in nearly a decade.

Sources indicate that Zayn and Louis are currently not on speaking terms and cannot envision participating in press events together, putting the future of the three-part series in serious jeopardy. Still, hopeful Directioners are rallying for peace between the two, eager for the reunion to finally happen.

The tension between Louis and Zayn is not new. Louis had previously opened up about their strained relationship after Zayn missed his 2016 X Factor performance dedicated to his late mother. Zayn, for his part, left One Direction in 2015 to pursue a solo career, and the dynamics between the two have remained complicated ever since.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 11, 2025, 23:30 IST