Zeenat Aman Gives A Shoutout To Karan Tejpal’s Debut Film ‘Stolen’ Ahead Of Its Release

Zeenat Aman Gives A Shoutout To Karan Tejpal’s Debut Film

Zeenat Aman has shown her support to debutant director Karan Tejpal’s film Stolen, ahead of its anticipated release in India. The film, which has garnered international acclaim, delves into the harrowing issue of child abduction in rural India. She shared the poster on her Instagram stories and revealed that she is looking forward to watching the film.

Zeenat Aman wrote, “Been hearing rave reviews about @karantejpal94’s debut film Stolen! Delighted to learn it’s found a home on Amazon, and look forward to watching it soon.” Independent thriller Stolen is set to make its way to the digital platform two years after it premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Karan Tejpal’s directorial debut, Stolen, casts Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role and will be released in India on 4th June 2025 on Amazon Prime Video. Backed by Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Vikramaditya Motwane and Nikkhil Advani, the film follows an intense journey of two brothers who witness a child kidnapping.

The film first premiered at the 80th Venice Film Festival in 2023 and was widely acclaimed. The plot follows two urban brothers, Gautam and Raman, whose lives change after they encounter an infant being kidnapped by an improvised mother. The brothers join the mother in a perilous investigation to search for the baby, which in turn leads them to confront the harshness of reality and the darkness of the society that tests their trust, resilience, and humanity.

As per PTI reports, while talking about the film, Kiran Rao stated that Stole blends a thrilling narrative tension with a deep, humane core. Explaining that the mother’s character stayed with her for a long time, Rao said, “Her vulnerability and resilience are a reminder of the strength that lies in the most unexpected places.” She further added that Stolen is a rare film that captivates the audience while making them dive deeper with every frame. Adding to Rao’s comments, Anurag Kashyap described the film as a strong, unflinching, emotionally raw, and relentless film that captured him from the very first frame.

Alongside Abhishek Banerjee, the film also casts Shubham, Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, and Sahidur Rahaman in other prominent roles. Sharing the poster of the film on Monday, Amazon Prime Video wrote, “A missing child and a thrilling race against time. #StolenonPrime, June 4.”

