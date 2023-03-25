Zeenat Aman Is Enjoying Social Media and Her ‘Meme-at Aman’ Saturday Is a Proof

Veteran diva Zeenat Aman has been channelling her inner millennial ever since she debuted on Instagram. This time the legendary Bollywood actress took to social media to share humorous memes of herself. The pictures consist of glimpses from her movies along with humorous notes written on them. The 71-year-old celebrity expressed that she found the posts funny and they brought her joy. She also wrote one of her usual sincere messages, where she talked about her thoughts on the memes and her encounters on social media.

Expressing herself, Zeenat wrote, “This Saturday I am more of a Meme-at Aman than a Zeenat Aman.” The actress expressed her gratitude towards her kids, who not only helped her understand how the app works but also introduced her to online humour. She added that her children showed some “Zeenat Aman memes,” and she found them to be extremely creative and hilarious.

Zeenat appreciated how the memes utilized images that would have been otherwise useless. Sharing the three photos that “really tickled her,” she wrote that “there are other hysterical ones I saw, but their language is a little too colourful for me to post.” “I would love to see and share more such memes made on my pictures. So, just in case you have one, please share it with me,” she concluded.

As soon as she shared the post online, users flocked to the comment section to laud her sense of humour. One of the users wrote, “A Bolly celeb with a sense of humour strong enough to be self-deprecating. Rare indeed!” Another user wrote, “I cracked on reading Meme-at Aman. So hilarious.” One more user wrote, “Your posts have become my daily morning read. I thoroughly enjoy them and they never fail to bring a smile to my face.”

The actress recently made headlines as she walked the ramp for fashion designer Shahin Mannan at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. A video of the event emerged on social media, showing Zeenat Aman elegantly walking towards the centre stage wearing a captivating red and black abstract-printed blazer top paired with black pants.

After starting her career as a model, Zeenat transitioned to acting and appeared in numerous films such as Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Samraat, and Laawaris, among others. Her acting skills were highly praised, but her fashion sense was equally daring, making her one of the most significant figures in the history of Bollywood fashion.

