Zeenat Aman On Viral Dostana Clip With Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Patronising Attitudes Were Normal Back Then’ | Bollywood News

Zeenat Aman reflects on a Dostana scene with Amitabh Bachchan, calling out the sexist, patronising attitudes women faced in 70s Bollywood. Her post ignites debate.

Zeenat Aman has sparked a major conversation after sharing a Dostana clip featuring Amitabh Bachchan and reflecting on the patriarchal attitudes that shaped Bollywood in the 70s.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has reignited an important cultural conversation by sharing a clip from her 1980 blockbuster Dostana, using it as an entry point to examine the deeply patriarchal attitudes that shaped Hindi cinema in the 70s and 80s. Taking to Instagram, she posted the scene along with a long, incisive caption that dissects how women were judged, controlled, and dismissed in both storytelling and society — and how those norms have shifted with time.

The Clip That Sparked the Reflection

In the scene from Dostana, Zeenat’s character Sheetal strolls along a beach in swimwear when a man begins to harass her. Refusing to be intimidated, she grabs him by the collar and drags him to the police station. There, Inspector Vijay, played by Amitabh Bachchan, arrests the man — but then turns to Sheetal and scolds her for her “revealing” clothes, implying that she provoked the situation. Sheetal swiftly challenges him, asserting that her attire is her own choice and that morality cannot be dictated by outdated codes.

It is a confrontational moment that feels startlingly contemporary, even though it was filmed more than four decades ago.

Zeenat Aman’s Complete Caption — Integrated in Full

Introducing the clip, Zeenat wrote, “Every now and then I’ll find myself flipping through clips from my old movies, in search of something to share with you. Today I found one from Great Gambler, one from Don, and then the algorithm offered me this. A scene so ripe for social commentary that it sent me into a spin!”

She continued with a reflection on how rigid morality once felt, “When one is young one thinks the moralities of the time are set in granite. Absolute and unyielding; at best to be chipped at by one’s own impotent acts of rebellion. Then the years turn, and one day you look up from your screen and think ‘wow, everything changed.’ Okay, perhaps not everything. The moral police is no doubt as vigilant as ever today, but the narrative has certainly progressed.”

Zeenat then walked through how modern viewers might interpret the scene, “If you’re a woman who watched this clip, let me make a few guesses – You were infuriated by the eve-teasing and resonated with Sheetal’s discomfort and anger, having probably experienced such a thing firsthand. You loved that she dragged her harasser to the police station, a triumph you probably never felt… And then you were incensed by our hero, Inspector Vijay’s, condescending opinion and tone! Am I right? Well that opinion and tone were par for the course back in the day. The patronising attitude to women who defied convention, the barely veiled ‘you’re asking for it’ gaze and that superior air!”

She then acknowledged the shift in generational thinking and how younger audiences respond, “Oh, I am glad you’re annoyed. That’s what’s changed. Back in the day your average woman would think Vijay to be a mighty upstanding gentleman because Sheetal deserved a reprimand just as much as her harasser. But the young woman I showed it to earlier today? She sneered at the poor Inspector and said ‘What a loser.’ I had a good laugh at that.”

Zeenat concluded her caption with a candid admission of how her own perspective has evolved with age, “Now I myself have graduated to being more of a realist. I absolutely support the right of women (all people actually) to wear what they please, while also understanding that the world doesn’t operate on my ideals, and that some outfits are more suitable for one place than another. Is that archaic of me? Perhaps, but be patient. My every hair has turned silver, and the truth is that the new social codes and lingo are as confusing to me as those ones were stifling. I would love your comments on this. Especially if you’re better informed than me!”

A Legacy Revisited

Dostana, directed by Raj Khosla and co-starring Shatrughan Sinha, was a major commercial hit of its time. Yet today, its true legacy is illuminated through discussions like these — not just in what the film showed, but in what it revealed about society. Zeenat Aman, through her Instagram essays, continues to reclaim and reinterpret her cinematic past, offering a rare blend of nostalgia, critique, and cultural insight.

