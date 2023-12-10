Zoya Akhtar Defends ‘The Archies’ Against Nepotism Debate; Amitabh Bachchan Unfollows Aishwarya Rai

Zoya Akhtar is an acclaimed filmmaker, with some acclaimed films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy on her success list. Her latest film, The Archies, is also streaming on Netflix. It marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Even before it’s release, The Archies remained in the headlines since it brought up the whole nepotism debate. Now Zoya Akhtar has defended herself for roping in star kids.

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly unfollowed his daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Instagram. Multiple media reports claim that Big B is not following Aishwarya anymore. Amitabh follows a total number of 74 people on Instagram including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda among others. Aishwarya, on the other hand, only follows husband Abhishek on Instagram.

Triptii Dimri has become a national sensation ever since the release of Animal. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is being widely loved by all. The actress made her debut with Laila Majnu and then proceeded to do films like Qala and Bulbul recently spoke about her equations with the leading lady of the film, Rashmika Mandanna.

Vicky Kaushal celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif by sharing an adorable message. He posted a charming in-flight video of Katrina, capturing her joyful vibe and dance moves with headphones on—her expressions are irresistibly cute.

The release of Dunki Drop 4 has set the excitement at its peak to witness an endearing tale. While the audience are praising the way Rajkumar Hirani has crafted an immensely heartwarming world full of emotions, they also love the songs that set the right tone for the film. Now, to elevate the excitement further, an exhilarating update is coming from the sources that say SRK headed to UAE to shoot a special song of Dunki that is going to be a dance number carefully crafted for promotional purposes.

Triptii Dimri has become a national sensation ever since the release of Animal. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is being widely loved by all. While it was recently reported that Sara Ali Khan had also auditioned for Triptii’s part in the movie, an insider has now revealed that it was never the case.

