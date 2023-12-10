রবিবার , ১০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৫শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Zoya Akhtar Defends ‘The Archies’ Against Nepotism Debate; Amitabh Bachchan Unfollows Aishwarya Rai

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১০, ২০২৩ ৬:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
news wrap december 9 2023 12 8869ad9f04ce9a1914f2c1f2863bb1ce


Reports state that Amitabh Bachchan has unfollowed Aishwarya Rai on Instagram. Zoya Akhtar defended her film against the nepotism debate.

Reports state that Amitabh Bachchan has unfollowed Aishwarya Rai on Instagram. Zoya Akhtar defended her film against the nepotism debate.

Zoya Akhtar defended her film against the nepotism debate. As per reports Amitabh Bachchan has unfollowed Aishwarya Rai on Instagram.

Zoya Akhtar is an acclaimed filmmaker, with some acclaimed films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy on her success list. Her latest film, The Archies, is also streaming on Netflix. It marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Even before it’s release, The Archies remained in the headlines since it brought up the whole nepotism debate. Now Zoya Akhtar has defended herself for roping in star kids.

For More: Zoya Akhtar Defends ‘The Archies’ Against Nepotism Debate, Says ‘Who Are You To Tell Me What To….’

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly unfollowed his daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Instagram. Multiple media reports claim that Big B is not following Aishwarya anymore. Amitabh follows a total number of 74 people on Instagram including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda among others. Aishwarya, on the other hand, only follows husband Abhishek on Instagram.

For More: Amitabh Bachchan Unfollows Aishwarya Rai on Instagram Days After The Archies Premiere: Report

Triptii Dimri has become a national sensation ever since the release of Animal. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is being widely loved by all. The actress made her debut with Laila Majnu and then proceeded to do films like Qala and Bulbul recently spoke about her equations with the leading lady of the film, Rashmika Mandanna.

For More: Animal: Triptii Dimri On Equations With Rashmika Mandanna On The Set, Says ‘She Made Me Feel Welcomed’

Vicky Kaushal celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif by sharing an adorable message. He posted a charming in-flight video of Katrina, capturing her joyful vibe and dance moves with headphones on—her expressions are irresistibly cute.

For More: Vicky Kaushal Wishes His ‘In-Flight And In-Life’ Entertainment Katrina Kaif On Anniversary: ‘Love You…’

The release of Dunki Drop 4 has set the excitement at its peak to witness an endearing tale. While the audience are praising the way Rajkumar Hirani has crafted an immensely heartwarming world full of emotions, they also love the songs that set the right tone for the film. Now, to elevate the excitement further, an exhilarating update is coming from the sources that say SRK headed to UAE to shoot a special song of Dunki that is going to be a dance number carefully crafted for promotional purposes.

For More: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Shot For A Special Promotional Song In the UAE? Here’s What We Know

Triptii Dimri has become a national sensation ever since the release of Animal. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is being widely loved by all. While it was recently reported that Sara Ali Khan had also auditioned for Triptii’s part in the movie, an insider has now revealed that it was never the case.

For More: Sara Ali Khan NEVER Auditioned For Tripti Dimri’s Role In Animal? Here’s What We Know

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

fireservice1 800x420
চট্টগ্রামে ম্যাট্রেস কারখানায় আগুন
বাংলাদেশ
1702171506 photo
India Vs England: ‘Didn’t read the ball well…’: Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledges batting failure as India concede series
খেলাধুলা
news wrap december 9 2023 12 8869ad9f04ce9a1914f2c1f2863bb1ce 16x9
Zoya Akhtar Defends ‘The Archies’ Against Nepotism Debate; Amitabh Bachchan Unfollows Aishwarya Rai
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
pm modi bjp 2 2023 12 8d7cece7447e4a8e0038ba4d0a4a51f3 16x9
People Trust Modi’s Guarantee; Some Parties Will Achieve Nothing by Making False Announcements: PM
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
rrr golden globes 167085470316x9

RRR Makes India Proud Again, Receives BAFTA Longlist Nomination; Gangubai Kathiawadi Out of Race

 shah rukh khan arthur road

Shah Rukh Khan Meets Aryan Khan for Less Than 20 Mins in Arthur Road Jail, Son Gets Emotional

 আগামীকাল (৯ জুলাই) মশিউর রহমান যাদু মিয়ার ৯৭তম জন্মবার্ষিকী

আগামীকাল (৯ জুলাই) মশিউর রহমান যাদু মিয়ার ৯৭তম জন্মবার্ষিকী

 wm DU 2 Decemebr 2021

শিক্ষার্থীদের ডিজিটাল দক্ষতা অর্জনের পরামর্শ মোস্তফা জব্বারের

 wm kerala wife murder with snake 13102021

সাপ দিয়ে স্ত্রী হত্যা, স্বামীর কারাদণ্ড

 1628247899 karisma kapoor alia bhatt

Karisma Kapoor Goes Speechless When Suggested if Alia Bhatt Can Be Considered a Kapoor

 Faruki22

বাবুনগরীর ব্যক্তিগত সহকারী ফারুকী গ্রেপ্তার – Corporate Sangbad

 wm R

পদত্যাগ করলেই হবে না, গ্রেফতার করতে হবে: রিজভী

 Whatsapp big 6 166245106216x9

Whatsapp to bring a new camera shortcut for iphone user

 malaika arora

Malaika Arora Gives a Glimpse of Her ‘Red Hot’ Weekend in Turkey, Shares Snaps From Her Day-Out