Zubeen Garg Birthday Tribute Top 5 Reasons He Became a Legend

How many times have you heard Ya Ali in a loop just to sink in the pain and intensity? How many times have you grooved early morning with the banger Subah Subah? Well, the 2000s kids definitely had a perfect Zubeen track for every occasion. There are voices that entertain you, and then there’s Zubeen Garg, the voice that became immortal as we all grew up. He wasn’t just an artist; he was a bridge between Bollywood beats and Assamese alchemy. He made us believe that music transcends languages, cities, and industries. Even though he’s no longer with us, nostalgia still hits today, even harder. Shivangi Sharma, Chief Entertainment Officer at Excitel, curates 5 reasons why Zubeen was a legend on his birth anniversary today. (Image: IMDb)

The Versatile Voice: The pain in Ya Ali (Gangster) or the freshness in Subah Subah (I See You), Zubeen’s voice could shape-shift just like that. It wasn’t just about humming the lyrics but understanding what the scene demands. Ya Ali, a fusion of Sufi, pop, and rock perfectly portrays the shootout scene and inner turmoil of the character. On the other hand, Subah Subah, just gives an instant morning energy kick. For many of us, the 2000s wasn’t just about Sonu or Shaan, it sounded like Zubeen. (Image: Instagram)

The Assamese Icon Who Took It Global: Mixing regional rhythm with pop beats did exist. However, it was Zubeen who made it cool. His iconic track Anamika, Mayabini Ratir Bukut, and O Mor Aponar Desh didn’t just define Assamese pop; they built a cultural bridge. Adding traditional Assamese tunes with modern beats was Zubeen’s forte. His musical magic, rooted from Northeast made sure Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur all hummed in unison. (Image: Instagram)

The Complete Storyteller: Composer, lyricist, music director, music producer, actor, film director, film producer, screenwriter, poet, and philanthropist, you name it and you’ll find Zubeen’s imprint of each of them. Zubeen was never boxed in; all he wanted was just to tell stories. Remember Mon Jai? Mission China? That wasn’t just a movie; it was Zubeen’s cinematic soul right there. From his presence on screen to electrifying live performances, he showed that art wasn’t something you did; it was something you lived with. (Image: Instagram)

The Rebel with a Reason: Zubeen’s rawness and fearlessness weren’t just limited to music. Whether it was voicing social issues, standing up for his roots, or breaking Bollywood norms, Zubeen struck a chord with bravery. Whether it’s voicing for preservation of Assam’s forests and rivers or his quiet philanthropy by adopting 15 underprivileged children, he always took that one step. Way before the age of pop stars voicing concerns on Instagram, Zubeen was a rebel beyond music. (Image: Instagram)