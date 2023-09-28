বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৮ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৩ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  প্রযুক্তি

টিটির পেছনে ঘুরতে হবে না! চলন্ত ট্রেনেও খালি সিট খুঁজে পাবেন, উপায় জেনে নিন

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৮, ২০২৩ ৪:৫৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Indian Railways rail accident victims to get up to Rs 50000 cash as immediate relief



Irctc App: চলন্ত ট্রেনেও খালি সিট খুঁজে পাওয়া যায়, জেনে নিন কীভাবে!



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG 27 September 2023
চসিকের সভায় সিএমপির বিরুদ্ধে মেয়র-কাউন্সিলরদের ক্ষোভ
বাংলাদেশ
1695855778 photo
Asian Games: ‘Pakar ke rakhna’ – The shouts that motivated Esha Singh | Asian Games 2023 News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 2023 09 27T214055.209
রেস্তোরাঁয় খাওয়ার পরে বিলের সঙ্গে মৌরি কেন দেয়? ৯৯ শতাংশ মানুষই জানেন না কিন্তু.. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wrap why u 2023 09 324abfcf6596cf5257691168de1f0958
Tovino Thomas’ 2018 Is India’s Official Entry For Oscars 2024; Salman Khan Drops Tiger 3 Teaser
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Untitled top10 1

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে জেএমআই হসপিটাল, পতনে তাকাফুল ইসলামী ইন্সুরেন্স – Corporate Sangbad

 wm cec13

ইসির সঙ্গে আওয়ামী লীগের সংলাপ রোববার

 received 480148739762395 1

ফরিদপুর জেলা যুবলীগের আহ্বায়ক কমিটি গঠন

 wm Chan Mia

৫ লাখ টাকা বাঁচতে পারে তিতুমীর কলেজ শিক্ষার্থীর জীবন

 untitled design 5 7

TSPSC Candidates Dejected After Exam Paper Leak

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 headfoot gsv 04

আনলিমা ইয়ার্নের উদ্যোক্তা পরিচালকের শেয়ার বিক্রির ঘোষণা

 1629536483 photo

India’s Amit Khatri wins silver in 10km race walk at World U-20 Athletics Meet | More sports News

 mm

নতুন মাইলস্টোন! বিশ্বের সেরা ২০টি ডিজিটাল নিউজ সাবস্ক্রিপশন সার্ভিসের তালিকায় স্থান পেল মানিকন্ট্রোল প্রো– News18 Bangla

 wm bilwaljaishankar1

বিলওয়াল ভুট্টো সন্ত্রাসবাদ শিল্পের মুখপাত্র: জয়শংকর

 received 607906634217270

আনোয়ারায় আশ্রয়কেন্দ্র নির্মাণ কাজ পরিদর্শন করলে যুগ্ম সচিব