সোমবার, ০৫ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:২০ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
এবিএমএস রেজিস্ট্রেশন ছাড়া নির্বাচনী ডিউটি নয়- আনসার মহাপরিচালক ‘I Was Moist-Eyed Every Time…’: Karan Johar Pens Emotional Note Praising Dharmendra’s Swan Song Ikkis | Bollywood News ‘He can get under your skin’: Michael Neser opens up on Ben Stokes–Marnus Labuschagne clash | Cricket News Agastya Nanda On Pressure Of Being From Bachchan Family: ‘Not My Legacy; My Surname Is Nanda’ | Bollywood News প্রশাসনের কিছু কর্মকর্তা একটি বিশেষ দলের পক্ষে কাজ করছে: জামায়াত ঢাবি ছাত্রশিবিরের সভাপতি মহিউদ্দিন, সেক্রেটারি আশিক সুপ্রিম কোর্ট নিয়ে অসত্য সংবাদ প্রকাশ করলে আদালত অবমাননার দায় নিতে হবে – Corporate Sangbad Britney Spears Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Pro | Hollywood News On This Day: The accidental birth of limited-over cricket at the MCG | Cricket News নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে আইটিসি – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Agastya Nanda On Pressure Of Being From Bachchan Family: ‘Not My Legacy; My Surname Is Nanda’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৫ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Agastya Nanda On Pressure Of Being From Bachchan Family: ‘Not My Legacy; My Surname Is Nanda’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Agastya Nanda said that he is proud of the actors in his family, but cannot own their legacy.

font
Agastya Nanda is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson.

Agastya Nanda is Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson.

Agastya Nanda is currently making waves after the release of Ikkis, a biographical war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan, in which he brings to life and pays tribute to the legacy of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. In a recent conversation with IMDb, he reflected on coming from a legendary film family, working under unpredictable conditions on the set, and more.

Addressing the pressure that comes with his lineage, Agastya Nanda shared, “I don’t take that pressure in the slightest because I know that’s not my legacy to own. I think my surname is Nanda because I’m my father’s son first. I focus on making him proud, and that’s a legacy I carry very heavily on me. My other family members who are actors. I admire their work, I love their work. But I don’t think I can ever be them. So, it’s not even worth spending time trying to think of it.”

Talking about his experience shooting Ikkis, Nanda described the film’s shoot as intense and unpredictable, marked by constant action and unexpected moments. “I think everything was chaotic and unexpected, to be honest. I can’t think of one schedule or moment we had which was expected or calm,” he shared.

Looking ahead to 2026, Nanda also shared his excitement about seeing films from actors of his generation. “I think there are some brilliant actors who’ve already come this year and will be coming next year. And I don’t know why I feel a sense of pride seeing someone from our generation perform so well. So, I’m looking forward to all their films,” he said.

About Ikkis

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, who made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies, is now seen in Sriram Raghavan’s film, Ikkis. This film marks Agastya’s theatrical debut, and also stars Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia and others. The film has been receiving positive reviews and crossed the Rs 20 crore mark at the box office on its fourth day.

The film was released on January 1, 2026. While Agastya Nanda portrays Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal in Ikkis, Simar Bhatia is seen as Kiran. This film marks late actor Dharmendra’s posthumous film appearance, and he plays Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun Khetarpal’s father in the movie. The cast also includes Shree Bishnoi, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah, and others.

First Published:

January 05, 2026, 17:39 IST

News movies bollywood Agastya Nanda On Pressure Of Being From Bachchan Family: ‘Not My Legacy; My Surname Is Nanda’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
এবিএমএস রেজিস্ট্রেশন ছাড়া নির্বাচনী ডিউটি নয়- আনসার মহাপরিচালক

এবিএমএস রেজিস্ট্রেশন ছাড়া নির্বাচনী ডিউটি নয়- আনসার মহাপরিচালক

‘I Was Moist-Eyed Every Time…’: Karan Johar Pens Emotional Note Praising Dharmendra’s Swan Song Ikkis | Bollywood News

‘I Was Moist-Eyed Every Time…’: Karan Johar Pens Emotional Note Praising Dharmendra’s Swan Song Ikkis | Bollywood News

প্রশাসনের কিছু কর্মকর্তা একটি বিশেষ দলের পক্ষে কাজ করছে: জামায়াত

প্রশাসনের কিছু কর্মকর্তা একটি বিশেষ দলের পক্ষে কাজ করছে: জামায়াত

সুপ্রিম কোর্ট নিয়ে অসত্য সংবাদ প্রকাশ করলে আদালত অবমাননার দায় নিতে হবে – Corporate Sangbad

সুপ্রিম কোর্ট নিয়ে অসত্য সংবাদ প্রকাশ করলে আদালত অবমাননার দায় নিতে হবে – Corporate Sangbad

Britney Spears Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Pro | Hollywood News

Britney Spears Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Pro | Hollywood News

নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে আইটিসি – Corporate Sangbad

নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে আইটিসি – Corporate Sangbad

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
এনইআইআর চালু হচ্ছে আজ, বন্ধ হবে নতুন অবৈধ হ্যান্ডসেট
এনইআইআর চালু হচ্ছে আজ, বন্ধ হবে নতুন অবৈধ হ্যান্ডসেট
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST