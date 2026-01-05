Agastya Nanda On Pressure Of Being From Bachchan Family: ‘Not My Legacy; My Surname Is Nanda’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 05, 2026, 17:39 IST

Agastya Nanda said that he is proud of the actors in his family, but cannot own their legacy.

Agastya Nanda is Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson.

Agastya Nanda is currently making waves after the release of Ikkis, a biographical war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan, in which he brings to life and pays tribute to the legacy of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. In a recent conversation with IMDb, he reflected on coming from a legendary film family, working under unpredictable conditions on the set, and more.

Addressing the pressure that comes with his lineage, Agastya Nanda shared, “I don’t take that pressure in the slightest because I know that’s not my legacy to own. I think my surname is Nanda because I’m my father’s son first. I focus on making him proud, and that’s a legacy I carry very heavily on me. My other family members who are actors. I admire their work, I love their work. But I don’t think I can ever be them. So, it’s not even worth spending time trying to think of it.”

Talking about his experience shooting Ikkis, Nanda described the film’s shoot as intense and unpredictable, marked by constant action and unexpected moments. “I think everything was chaotic and unexpected, to be honest. I can’t think of one schedule or moment we had which was expected or calm,” he shared.

Looking ahead to 2026, Nanda also shared his excitement about seeing films from actors of his generation. “I think there are some brilliant actors who’ve already come this year and will be coming next year. And I don’t know why I feel a sense of pride seeing someone from our generation perform so well. So, I’m looking forward to all their films,” he said.

About Ikkis

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, who made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies, is now seen in Sriram Raghavan’s film, Ikkis. This film marks Agastya’s theatrical debut, and also stars Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia and others. The film has been receiving positive reviews and crossed the Rs 20 crore mark at the box office on its fourth day.

The film was released on January 1, 2026. While Agastya Nanda portrays Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal in Ikkis, Simar Bhatia is seen as Kiran. This film marks late actor Dharmendra’s posthumous film appearance, and he plays Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun Khetarpal’s father in the movie. The cast also includes Shree Bishnoi, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah, and others.

First Published: January 05, 2026, 17:39 IST