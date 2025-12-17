Allu Arjun Gives ‘True Fangirl Moment’ To Airhostess, Latter Shares Happy Picture | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: December 17, 2025, 16:53 IST

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest superstars of the Indian film industry, and the actor has a massive fan base. Recently, the actor gave one of his admirers a memory for life. An air hostess from Qatar took to her social media and shared her fangirl moment as she met Allu Arjun on a flight. She also posted how Allu received a beautiful welcome on board.

Taking to her social media, the air hostess shared a picture of her dressed in her uniform, standing next to the Pushpa star, who was dressed in monochrome. The two were seen standing inside an aeroplane as Allu Arjun posed with the air hostess. Their picture was followed by another image, which showed how Allu Arjun was welcomed on the flight with a dessert platter and a flute of champagne.

Posting the picture on social media and sharing her fangirl moment, the air hostess wrote, “It was just another normal flight, I was busy with my usual work, and then I turned around—and there he was, Allu Arjun standing right behind me; I froze, couldn’t believe my eyes… a true fangirl moment.”

Allu Arjun’s Recent Vacation to Abu Dhabi

Recently, Allu Arjun took time out from his busy schedule to go on a family trip to Abu Dhabi. He visited the country with his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, and their children, Ayaan and Arha. His wife Sneha later took to social media to share glimpses of their vacation with their fans and wrote, “A whole new world of culture, fun, and warmth unfolded in Abu Dhabi. From new adventures to quiet moments we’ll cherish forever, @pickyourtrail and @visitabudhabi crafted an experience that was nothing short of amazing.”

Allu Arjun–Atlee Film: What We Know So Far About AA22xA6

Allu Arjun is gearing up for his much-anticipated collaboration with blockbuster filmmaker Atlee in a film tentatively titled AA22xA6. This marks their first-ever project together, already creating major buzz across the country. The film is expected to be a mass-loaded action entertainer packed with high-octane sequences and dramatic storytelling. While initial rumours suggested the movie might feature a two-hero narrative, Allu Arjun’s team recently clarified that the actor will be seen in dual roles, adding an exciting twist to the plot.

The excitement around the film skyrocketed when Deepika Padukone officially joined the cast earlier this year. In June, the makers released a special announcement video welcoming the actress on board.

First Published: December 17, 2025, 16:53 IST