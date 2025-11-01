Allu Sirish Reveals His Love Story With Fiancée Nayanika Began In 2023: ‘Two Years Later, We’re Engaged’ | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: November 01, 2025, 20:44 IST

Allu Sirish, who got engaged to his ladylove Nayanika, opened up about their love story, revealing they first met around the time Varun Tej and Lavanya were getting married.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika got engaged on October 31

Allu Sirish, the younger brother of superstar Allu Arjun, got engaged to the love of his life Nayanika on October 31, 2025. Allu Sirish shared some lovely pictures from their intimate engagement ceremony, which was attended by family members and close friends from the Telugu film fraternity. While not much is known for Allu Sirish’s fiancée, he has now opened up about their love story. He revealed that they first met each other two years ago, around the time when his cousin Varun Tej was getting married to Lavanya Tripathi.

Allu Sirish And Nayanika’s Love Story

Allu Sirish has been sharing several photos from the engagement ceremony. In one post, he shared a picture with his cousin Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Wishing them a happy second anniversary, he shared that he met Nayanika around the same time 2 years ago. “Wishing the lovely couple, @varunkonidela7 & @itsmelavanya a very happy second anniversary! Back in October 2023, when Varun & Lavanya were getting married, Nitin & @shalinikandukuri threw a party for them. Shalini invited her best friend Nayanika to the celebration. That night was the first time Nayanika and I truly met.”

He further added, “And now, two years later, we’re happily in love and engaged. Someday, when my kids ask me how it all began, I’ll tell them that’s “How I Met Your Mother.” A big thank you to all of Nayanika’s friends who welcomed me into their circle and made me feel loved from day one!” Check out the post below!

Allu Sirish And Nayanika’s Engagement Ceremony

Allu Sirish and Nayanika’s engagement ceremony, steeped in Telugu traditions, was attended by family members and close friends from the Telugu film fraternity.

The star-studded guest list featured Allu Arjun and his family, Chiranjeevi with his loved ones, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, along with Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who came to bless the happy couple. Allu Sirish shared dreamy pictures from the ceremony, officially confirming the engagement. The actor looked dashing in a white ethnic outfit, while Nayanika stunned in a striking red lehenga.

In the photos, the couple can be seen flashing their brightest smiles, surrounded by friends and family cheering them on. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “I’m finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika!” followed by a ring and white heart emoji.

Who is Nayanika?

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Nayanika comes from an affluent business family. Though she has mostly stayed away from the limelight, reports suggest that she and Sirish have been in a long-term relationship before making it official.

