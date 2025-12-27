শনিবার, ২৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৩২ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন

AP Dhillon Hugs And Kisses Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's Reaction Goes Viral | Watch | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৭ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
AP Dhillon Hugs And Kisses Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's Reaction Goes Viral | Watch | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Previously, Tara Sutaria also attended AP Dhillon’s Pune concert.

AP Dhillon hugged and kissed Tara Sutaria on stage at his Mumbai concert. (Photo: Instant Bollywood)

AP Dhillon hugged and kissed Tara Sutaria on stage at his Mumbai concert. (Photo: Instant Bollywood)

Veer Pahariya and his actress girlfriend, Tara Sutaria, attended AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert on Friday night. While several videos from the show are going viral on social media, one particular clip has grabbed everyone’s attention. In the video, AP Dhillon is seen inviting Tara on stage as Veer watches them.

Dressed in a gorgeous black dress, Tara joins AP Dhillon on stage. But as soon as she steps on stage, the Excuses singer hugs her and plants a kiss on her cheeks. Later in the video, Tara and AP Dhillon are also seen grooving on stage as the singer performs some of his hit tracks. Tara is also seen wrapping her arms around AP’s shoulders.

The video also shows how Veer Pahariya was looking at his ladylove as she joined AP Dhillon on stage. While the Sky Force actor was also seemingly seen lip-syncing some of AP’s songs, a number of social media users rushed to the comments section to argue that he looked visibly ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘tense’.

“Tara & his boyfriend both are looking uncomfortable.. Ap should understand to maintain the line and distance,” one of the users wrote. “Something just didn’t feel right here 🙄,” added another. “He looks uncomfortable when AP Dhillon is trying to get closer to her,” a third comment read.

Previously, Tara Sutaria also attended AP Dhillon’s Pune concert.

Tara Sutaria made her relationship with Veer Pahariya Instagram official in August this year. In a recent interview with Travel + Leisure India, Veer Pahariya talked about his relationship with Tara and said, “I love that we have embraced our affection and love since our first date and have never shied away from expressing how we feel wherever we are.”

When asked whether there was a particular moment that made them look at each other differently, Veer said that it was during their first date night, a beautiful musical evening. “It was probably our first date night, where I played the piano, and she sang until the sun came out,” he said.

First Published:

December 27, 2025, 07:46 IST

News movies bollywood AP Dhillon Hugs And Kisses Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's Reaction Goes Viral | Watch
