Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Voices Support for HWPL’s Peace Initiatives

On April 29, HWPL representatives visited the Embassy of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh in Seoul, Republic of Korea and met with Ambassador H.E. Mr. Toufiq Islam Shatil to discuss avenues for future peace cooperation. Advertise here

“Bangladesh is a nation that supports peace and human rights,” said Ambassador Shatil. “HWPL’s philosophy and activities are truly inspiring and noble. I will continue to extend my full support and encouragement for HWPL’s efforts in both Bangladesh and Korea.”

During the meeting, HWPL introduced its plans to expand peace-related activities in Bangladesh aimed at supporting the submission of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) as a UN resolution. The organization outlined its bottom-up approach, emphasizing collaboration with civil society and educational institutions. The ambassador responded positively to the initiative.

HWPL noted that the meeting served as a foundation for broader cooperation with Bangladesh in fields such as education, law, and culture, with plans to pursue joint projects to foster a sustainable culture of peace.