Bigg Boss 19 Success Party: Salman Khan Brings Swag; Amaal, Tanya, Farrhana Twin In Black | Television News

Bigg Boss 19 concluded on December 7 with Gaurav Khanna taking home the title trophy and Rs 50 lakh. After weeks of shooting and promotions, Salman Khan finally took time out to celebrate the season’s success with the contestants. Following the annual tradition, Salman hosted a star-studded success party in Mumbai on Friday night, attracting fans and stopping traffic with his presence.

Salman, as always, looked effortlessly stylish in a casual T-shirt and pants, mingling with the winners and finalists of the show. Gaurav Khanna, along with his wife Akanksha Chamola, reunited with fellow contestants Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More. Also in attendance were runner-up Farrhana Bhatt, finalists Amaal Malik and Tanya Mittal, and other popular participants including Malti Chahar, Neelam Giri, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar. The event was a perfect blend of celebration, camaraderie, and memories from the four-month-long journey inside the Bigg Boss house.

Gaurav Khanna Reflects on His Win

Gaurav, whose win drew mixed reactions online, spoke candidly in an interview with Telly Talk India about handling criticism and proving his mettle. “I would tell these people to watch the finale and when Salman sir raises his hand at the end of the finale, watch that as well, then you will get answers to your questions,” he said.

He added, “I didn’t answer the questions in the show as well, that seemed useless to me. Because I only had 15 weeks to win the hearts of the people, I didn’t have to win the hearts of these people. I wanted to win the hearts of those 150 crore people who are out there and I was just in this that I shouldn’t look wrong.”

Khanna also reflected on his critics: “When I came on television, a lot of people told me that he is not made for this, he is not a trained actor, he is a misfit. I don’t know where they are today. I am here because of people’s love and I have always said that this four-month journey of Bigg Boss is a concise version of 20 years of my career.”

The Mumbai success party not only celebrated Gaurav’s victory but also brought together the camaraderie, friendships, and memorable moments of Bigg Boss 19.

