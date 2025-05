Bride Spits On Groom: বর হাত বাড়াতেই থুতু ছিটিয়ে দিলেন কনে ! কাণ্ড দেখে চোখ কপালে নেটদুনিয়ার, সবাই বলছেন এ কেমন অভদ্রতা

If the girl didn’t like the boy, she should’ve said no in the first place.

What’s the point of spitting on his hand during the ceremony?

Parents, please — try to understand your children’s choices. Their happiness matters too.#Parentingfault #MenToo

pic.twitter.com/eBTe4Jt8PF

— MenToo (@MenTooSave) May 14, 2025