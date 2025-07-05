Advertise here
শনিবার , ৫ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ২১শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Chess | ‘Amazing performances don’t mean Gukesh became world’s best rapid player overnight’: FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky | Chess News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৫, ২০২৫ ৪:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
Chess | ‘Amazing performances don’t mean Gukesh became world’s best rapid player overnight’: FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky | Chess News


Advertise here

D Gukesh’s remarkable performance at the SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz tournament in Zagreb left the chess world buzzing, as the 19-year-old Indian Grandmaster surged ahead with six wins, two draws, and a single loss in the rapid section. However, FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky offered a measured response to the excitement, reminding fans that while Gukesh’s showing was exceptional, it doesn’t automatically crown him the best rapid player in the world. “No, an amazing performance in Zagreb does not mean that Gukesh became the world’s best rapid player overnight,” Sutovsky stated on X. “But yes, it does refute certain theories. You can’t just score like that vs world’s best by chance—or by having good three days.”Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Sutovsky highlighted that such a run places Gukesh among the top echelon of rapid players, but emphasised that consistent elite results define greatness, not single-event triumphs. “Exactly as when Dubov or Nodirbek won the FIDE World Rapid, it did not mean they suddenly became the strongest. But from thereon it was clear, they are one of the best,” he added.“Now, it is very possible, that Gukesh misses the overall first, not scoring too well in blitz, but it does not change my point. He convincingly won the rapid with all the top guys—even if some pedantic souls may insist it was technically just a rapid portion of R&B event. Very few had such a remarkable score in these tournaments—and all are the usual suspects. Now Gukesh is one of them—even in rapid.” Gukesh ended the rapid leg with a smooth victory over Wesley So in the final round, finishing with 14 points out of a possible 18. The win followed an impressive streak of five consecutive victories on day two, cementing his lead over top contenders like Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Magnus Carlsen.“Talking more widely: we all (myself included) suffer from evaluating things, often looking just at a limited set of variables. That is different from basing the judgment on insufficient data. Variables are almost always there, but many of them are easily (dis)missed, with a focus on one, allegedly most important,” he explained.

AAMIR KHAN STUNS SAMAY RAINA IN CHESS MATCH: ‘BE HAPPY YOU LOST TO ME’

As the blitz portion of the Grand Chess Tour event looms with 18 rounds to go, Gukesh’s rapid success gives him a three-point cushion. While not yet crowned the best, his performance in Zagreb has surely announced him as a formidable force in the world of rapid chess.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

মেগা সুনামি….ফেটে যাবে সমুদ্রতল! জাপানি বাবা ভাঙ্গার ভবিষ্যৎদ্বাণীর প্রমাণ মেলা শুরু
মেগা সুনামি….ফেটে যাবে সমুদ্রতল! জাপানি বাবা ভাঙ্গার ভবিষ্যৎদ্বাণীর প্রমাণ মেলা শুরু
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Chess | ‘Amazing performances don’t mean Gukesh became world’s best rapid player overnight’: FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky | Chess News
Chess | ‘Amazing performances don’t mean Gukesh became world’s best rapid player overnight’: FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky | Chess News
খেলাধুলা
জামায়াতে ইসলামীর তুরাগ মধ্যথানার উদ্যোগে ইউনিট প্রতিনিধি সম্মেলন
জামায়াতে ইসলামীর তুরাগ মধ্যথানার উদ্যোগে ইউনিট প্রতিনিধি সম্মেলন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Ranveer Singh Ruins Dhurandhar Director’s Big Birthday Surprise For Him | Find Out | Bollywood News
Ranveer Singh Ruins Dhurandhar Director’s Big Birthday Surprise For Him | Find Out | Bollywood News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Neeraj Chopra reaches Portugal, to compete on June 10 | More sports News

Neeraj Chopra reaches Portugal, to compete on June 10 | More sports News

 যুবলীগের ইফতার ও ইদসামগ্রী পেলো ৪ লাখ ৬৬ হাজার মানুষ

যুবলীগের ইফতার ও ইদসামগ্রী পেলো ৪ লাখ ৬৬ হাজার মানুষ

 Karan Johar Says Shah Rukh Khan Made His Films Big Overseas: ‘He Is Not Just A Star, He Is An Emotion’

Karan Johar Says Shah Rukh Khan Made His Films Big Overseas: ‘He Is Not Just A Star, He Is An Emotion’

 Mari Selvaraj Approaches Fahadh Faasil for Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Film. No Official Word Yet

Mari Selvaraj Approaches Fahadh Faasil for Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Film. No Official Word Yet

 তিস্তা চুক্তির বিষয়ে মমতাকে ‘হ্যাঁ’ বলাতে হবে : কাদের

তিস্তা চুক্তির বিষয়ে মমতাকে ‘হ্যাঁ’ বলাতে হবে : কাদের

 ‘আইএমএফ ঋণ দেওয়ায় বিএনপির গাত্রদাহ শুরু হয়েছে’

‘আইএমএফ ঋণ দেওয়ায় বিএনপির গাত্রদাহ শুরু হয়েছে’

 কর্ণফুলীতে গ্রাম আদালতের কমিউনিটি মতবিনিময় সভা ও ভিডিও শো-প্রদর্শনী অনুষ্ঠিত

কর্ণফুলীতে গ্রাম আদালতের কমিউনিটি মতবিনিময় সভা ও ভিডিও শো-প্রদর্শনী অনুষ্ঠিত

 জলপথে শিশু পাচার প্রতিরোধে নৌকায় এক ব্যতিক্রম মানববন্ধন

জলপথে শিশু পাচার প্রতিরোধে নৌকায় এক ব্যতিক্রম মানববন্ধন

 ক্রেতাদের জন্য স্যামসাং ফোন ও অ্যাপেক্স ফুটওয়ারে দারুণ অফার

ক্রেতাদের জন্য স্যামসাং ফোন ও অ্যাপেক্স ফুটওয়ারে দারুণ অফার

 Suriya’s Cameo Confirmed, Pic From Sets of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil’s Film Goes Viral

Suriya’s Cameo Confirmed, Pic From Sets of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil’s Film Goes Viral
Advertise here