Chess | ‘Amazing performances don’t mean Gukesh became world’s best rapid player overnight’: FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky | Chess News

D Gukesh’s remarkable performance at the SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz tournament in Zagreb left the chess world buzzing, as the 19-year-old Indian Grandmaster surged ahead with six wins, two draws, and a single loss in the rapid section. However, FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky offered a measured response to the excitement, reminding fans that while Gukesh’s showing was exceptional, it doesn’t automatically crown him the best rapid player in the world. “No, an amazing performance in Zagreb does not mean that Gukesh became the world’s best rapid player overnight,” Sutovsky stated on X. “But yes, it does refute certain theories. You can’t just score like that vs world’s best by chance—or by having good three days.”Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Sutovsky highlighted that such a run places Gukesh among the top echelon of rapid players, but emphasised that consistent elite results define greatness, not single-event triumphs. “Exactly as when Dubov or Nodirbek won the FIDE World Rapid, it did not mean they suddenly became the strongest. But from thereon it was clear, they are one of the best,” he added.“Now, it is very possible, that Gukesh misses the overall first, not scoring too well in blitz, but it does not change my point. He convincingly won the rapid with all the top guys—even if some pedantic souls may insist it was technically just a rapid portion of R&B event. Very few had such a remarkable score in these tournaments—and all are the usual suspects. Now Gukesh is one of them—even in rapid.” Gukesh ended the rapid leg with a smooth victory over Wesley So in the final round, finishing with 14 points out of a possible 18. The win followed an impressive streak of five consecutive victories on day two, cementing his lead over top contenders like Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Magnus Carlsen.“Talking more widely: we all (myself included) suffer from evaluating things, often looking just at a limited set of variables. That is different from basing the judgment on insufficient data. Variables are almost always there, but many of them are easily (dis)missed, with a focus on one, allegedly most important,” he explained.

As the blitz portion of the Grand Chess Tour event looms with 18 rounds to go, Gukesh’s rapid success gives him a three-point cushion. While not yet crowned the best, his performance in Zagreb has surely announced him as a formidable force in the world of rapid chess.