Deepika Padukone Enjoys Backstreet Boys Concert With Close Friend In Las Vegas, Photo Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone Enjoys Backstreet Boys Concert With Close Friend In Las Vegas, Photo Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone recently enjoyed a memorable time in Las Vegas as she reunited with her close friend Sneha Ramchander for a special concert. The duo attended the Backstreet Boys’ show. Pictures from the concert have since surfaced online, offering fans a glimpse into the actress’s relaxed and fun-filled Vegas diaries.

Deepika Padukone’s close friend Sneha Ramchander shared the photo with the actress on her Instagram stories and wrote, “ticked it off their bucket list.” The King actress was seen wearing a cool and casual look as she posed with her friend. In no time, it went viral. The couple is currently on an international holiday to ring in the New Year.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Enjoy New York Vacay Amid Dhurandhar Success, PICS Go Viral

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Dhurandhar. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit the theatres on December 5, and is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Amid the success of this film, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone were seen flying out of Mumbai to an undisclosed location. Now, looks like Ranveer is celebrating the holidays with Deepika and his family members in New York City. Ranveer and Deepika were spotted by fans in NYC, and their pictures are going viral on social media.

A fan spotted Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in New York City, and posted pictures with them. While the Dhurandhar star happily posed for the photo with his fans, Deepika was seen posing beside Ranveer’s sister, Ritika Bhavnani. Sharing the photos, the fan wrote, “Meeting this gem of a person “Ranveer Singh” in NYC was a beautiful surprise and keepsake memory.” “Where did you see him,” asked one netizen, to which the fan replied, “at a bar in NY.” With Christmas decor and lights all around, looks like Deepika and Ranveer are enjoying the Christmas cheer in New York.

Deepika Padukone’s King announcement

In September, the actress announced joining Shah Rukh Khan’s King. Posting a picture showing their hands clasped together, she wrote, “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?” Deepika’s fans have embraced the news of King, eager to see the chemistry she shares with SRK once again, while the discussions around her Kalki exit continue to dominate social media conversations.

