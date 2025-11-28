Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh–Sara Arjun’s Soulful Chemistry Steals The Show In Gehra Hua | WATCH | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 28, 2025, 22:00 IST

Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun’s romance takes centre stage in Dhurandhar’s new song Gehra Hua. Sung by Arijit Singh, the track portrays their emotional chemistry and intimate bond.

The makers of Dhurandhar have unveiled the film’s third track, Gehra Hua, on Friday, adding another soulful layer to the already buzzing soundtrack. Sung by Arijit Singh, the romantic ballad arrives after the enthusiastic reception of the title song and the previously released Ishq Jalakar.

A Soul-Stirring Love Ballad That Deepens the Film’s Emotional Arc

Gehra Hua leans into a tender, immersive melody that captures the emotional gravity at the heart of the film’s central love story. With Arijit’s unmistakable voice breathing life into every note, the song introduces audiences to the relationship between Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun’s characters—one steeped in longing, connection, and vulnerability.

The track explores the intensity of a love that is all-consuming yet fragile, beautifully capturing themes of desire, emotional dependence, and the ache of closeness. Its soft, atmospheric soundscape makes it an ideal soundtrack for late-night drives, hushed conversations, and the quiet intimacy shared between two people who are falling deeply for each other.

Ranveer Singh Praises Co-Star Sara Arjun as a “Prodigy”

At an earlier promotional event, Ranveer Singh couldn’t help but praise his young co-star, Sara Arjun, whose performance in Dhurandhar has already begun generating industry buzz.

In his own words, “Sara here is a prodigy. You just know some people are prodigies since childhood, much like Dakota Fanning in Hollywood.”

He added, “I think it’s a testament to you that you beat thousands of other candidates to land this part. It feels like she has done 50 films before this. So precocious as a person, as a performer. You are one of the finest actors that I have shared the screen with. You make me look better, and I have a heartfelt gratitude for that. I can’t believe it’s your first film.”

His heartfelt words have only heightened anticipation surrounding Sara Arjun’s debut and the on-screen dynamic between the two leads.

A Star-Studded Film With Big Expectations

Directed, written, and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar brings together an impressive ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside powerhouse names like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. The film is backed by producers Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, further cementing it as one of the most ambitious cinematic ventures of the year.

With its gripping premise, stellar cast, and a soundtrack already striking emotional chords, Dhurandhar is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

The film is slated to hit theatres on December 5.

