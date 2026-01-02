Hardik Pandya’s Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Video-Calls His Mother, Shares New Year Moments With Cricketer | Bollywood News

শুক্রবার, ০২ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৯:০৮ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Video-Calls His Mother, Shares New Year Moments With Cricketer

  শুক্রবার, ২ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Last Updated:

Hardik Pandya celebrates New Year 2026 with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma as she shares a video call with his mother and posts romantic pictures with the cricketer.

Hardik Pandya welcomed 2026 with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma as she shared screenshots of a warm video call with the cricketer’s mother.

After parting ways with Natasa Stankovic in 2024, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has found himself back in the spotlight—this time for his growing closeness with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. The duo has been spotted together on multiple occasions, and their social media updates have steadily offered fans glimpses into their relationship.

The couple welcomed the New Year on a romantic note, sharing a photo dump of candid moments from their time together. From cosy selfies to pictures with their furry companions, the post reflected a relaxed and affectionate start to 2026. Fans were quick to shower the couple with love, with comments like “Best jodi,” “Love love love,” and “You guys look fantastic together” flooding the post.

A Heartwarming Video Call With Hardik’s Mother

Adding to the warmth of the celebrations, Mahieka Sharma shared screenshots from a video call with Hardik’s mother, Nalini Pandya. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mahieka posted two separate images from the call, captioning one of them, “Long distance darshan with @nalinipandya.”

In the screenshots, Hardik’s mother can be seen smiling brightly, sharing a tender New Year moment with the couple despite the physical distance. The gesture struck a chord online, with fans praising the familial bond and the comfort visible between Mahieka and Hardik’s family.

Natasa Stankovic Celebrates New Year With Son Agastya

Meanwhile, Hardik’s ex-wife Natasa Stankovic is currently holidaying with their son Agastya at an undisclosed location. She has been sharing pictures and videos from their vacation on Instagram, offering glimpses of their quiet New Year celebrations away from the public eye.

Hardik and Natasa announced their separation in 2024 after several years together. The former couple shares a son, Agastya, born in 2020, and they continue to co-parent him amicably.

Making Their Relationship Public

Hardik Pandya officially confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma around two months ago, putting an end to months of speculation. Since then, the cricketer has appeared increasingly comfortable sharing moments from his personal life, signalling a new chapter both on and off the field.

As 2026 begins, Hardik seems to be embracing change—with love, family, and fresh beginnings taking centre stage.

First Published:

January 02, 2026, 20:00 IST

