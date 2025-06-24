HWPL Urges End to Israel-Iran Violent Conflict in Official Statement

“Violent Conflict Is Not the Solution; Both Nations Must Seek Peaceful Solutions through Dialogue” Advertise here

In June 2025, Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) expressed deep concerns over the violent conflict between Israel and Iran, and condemned the grave threat it poses to international peace and security. In an official statement, HWPL urged the immediate cessation of hostilities and called for a peaceful resolution to the situation. The organization strongly denounced the violence, emphasizing that it has led to the loss of innocent civilian lives.

Israel launched a large-scale airstrike targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities—including Natanz—and other military installations on the 13th, marking an escalation in direct military confrontation between the two nations. Thousands of innocent civilians have been killed or injured, and the destruction of infrastructure in both countries has reached a level of ‘social collapse,’ posing a serious threat to international security.

The global community is increasingly recognizing the gravity of the current situation and showing various responses. International organizations, including the United Nations, along with leaders of major countries, have expressed concerns over the prolonged violence and are calling for immediate restraint and a negotiated settlement.

HWPL has reaffirmed, “The people of Israel and Iran want peace, as the entire global community hopes for peace to be restored.” It then reinforced its appeal for both sides to lay down their arms and pursue a diplomatic solution through dialogue and negotiation, in accordance with international law.

Continuing its efforts for global peace, it emphasized its commitment to working closely with international peace organizations, civil society, and national governments to sow and nurture the seeds of peace, ensuring that humanity does not repeat the tragedies of war. The statement concluded with a hopeful message that people around the world will support the efforts of both nations toward a peaceful future.

About HWPL:

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) is an international peace organization contributing to the promotion of global peace through its special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and its partnership with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (DGC). Based on the “Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW),” HWPL conducts various activities aimed at ending war and establishing sustainable peace worldwide.